Jim Crawford, right, presented a Leaders Honor Roll certificate to W.C. Farmer, left.

Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Department administrator, gave a program on the services offered by the health department.

W.C. Farmer of Rock Port has been selected for the University of Missouri Atchison County Extension Leaders Honor Roll.

The Leaders Honor Roll recognizes outstanding leaders and volunteers who have supported and helped to advance MU Extension in their communities. W.C. was recognized as the 2022 Leaders Honor Roll recipient at the Atchison County Extension Council annual dinner and meeting on February 7.

W.C. has been a real asset in helping Extension in Atchison County with their mission of bringing knowledge to the public. Whether it’s a news release on a time-sensitive topic that affects area residents, notice of an upcoming educational workshop or just a general information piece, W.C. sees that all are published. He comes to MU Extension events in the county taking wonderful pictures that he is willing to share and publishes articles providing the benefits attendees received by attending the event.

When it is time for the county fair, W.C. spends most of two days at the fairgrounds taking pictures of the livestock award winners and then again on Friday night photographing all the premium exhibitors with their animals. The results of the livestock show and other exhibits are also published, allowing everyone in the county an opportunity to see the results of the hard work youth put into their projects.

Whether it’s programming for area youth or adult educational opportunities, W.C. Farmer is an advocate for the work of MU Extension in Atchison County.

Selection for the Honor Roll is based on community leadership efforts that support MU Extension’s efforts to enhance economic viability, build strong individuals, families and communities, and create and sustain healthy environments. Each fall, county engagement specialists work with county faculty and staff to identify one or two outstanding leaders, or couples, to represent their county.