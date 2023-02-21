Make plans to attend the Atchison County Fair Board’s annual all-you-can-eat fish fry Sunday, March 5, at the Velma Houts Fair Building in Rock Port. The menu will include catfish filets, chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll, and bottled water and will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds collected at the event help support the Atchison County Fair and its youth. There will also be a variety of silent auction items to bid on, given by generous donors in the county and surrounding area. You can dine in or get an order to go.