Rock Port FFA Chapter is hosting a breakfast Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the ag room at the high school. Stop by and enjoy a tasty start to your day.

Over 200 people attended the Tarkio Park & Recreation Board’s Trivia Night on Saturday, February 18. Over $4,500 was raised for their ball field renovations. It was a really fun night thanks to the park board, volunteers, and emcee Mark Staten!

If memes are to be taken as fact (or just laughed at), we have now entered Fool’s Spring, or is it Spring of Deception? Although several thousands of geese have been seen flying the skies over Atchison County and we’ve enjoyed a few days in the 50s, it’s probably safe to say we haven’t seen the last of Old Man Winter.

Happy birthday Mike, Dad, & Pappy!

Love,

Lisa, Jason, Holden & Zailynn