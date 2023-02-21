Bannack Skillen hits one of his three pointers during the District 16 game against North Nodaway. Bannack was one away from tying the school record of eight three point shots in one game set by Randy Boatman during the 1987-88 season. The Blue Jays won 62-44 and advance to semifinal action February 22 at 7:15 p.m.

Aidan Burke goes up and over for two points in District 16 action against North Nodaway on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Jarrett Spinnato drives down the lane and gets two points against Nodaway Valley on Monday, February 20, 2023, during their final game of the 2023 season.

Cameron Oswald gets a quick bucket during district play against Nodaway Valley on Monday, February 20, 2023.