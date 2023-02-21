Registration for the fall 2023 class at Smart Steps Preschool has begun. Contact the Fairfax elementary office at 660-686-2421, ext. 2, or email kburke@fxbulldogs.net. Admission is based on admission guidelines.

Student admission guidelines for preschool are: priorities – currently enrolled students (auto enrolled with confirmation), District IEP students, in district 4-year-olds, in district 3-year-olds, out of district students (on a first come, first served basis). All children must be potty trained to attend the program.

To enroll your child in the fall 2023 kindergarten class, contact the elementary office at 660-686-2421, ext. 2, or email kburke@fxbulldogs.net. Students must be five years of age before August 1, 2023, to enroll in kindergarten.

Screenings for 2023-2024 Fairfax Smart Steps Preschool will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, by appointment only.

Screening for Fairfax kindergarten will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, by appointment only.

Fairfax kindergarten and preschool roundup will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.