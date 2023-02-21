Gus Heintz won the 126 lb. weight division of the Class 1, District 4 High School Boys’ Wrestling Tournament and advances to State.

Rock Port’s Dylan Lair placed 2nd and EA’s Kegen Wheeler placed 3rd in the 113 lb. weight division of the Class 1, District 4 High School Boys’ Wrestling Tournament. Both advance to State.

Caleb Lucas placed 4th in the 120 lb. weight division of the Class 1, District 4 High School Boys’ Wrestling Tournament and advances to State.

The East Atchison and Rock Port High School boys’ wrestling teams competed in the Class 1, District 4 Tournament this past weekend in Lathrop, Missouri. Four Atchison County athletes qualified for State: Kegen Wheeler (East Atchison), and Dylan Lair, Caleb Lucas, and Gus Heintz (Rock Port). Also representing Atchison County at the state tournament will be East Atchison’s Brooklyn Wennihan and Rock Port’s Jaylynn Garst and Emma Teten. Class 1 competition of the Missouri State High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships will be held February 22 and 23, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri.

EAST ATCHISON

113 lbs. – Kegen Wheeler

Champ. Round 1 – Kegen Wheeler (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Kegen Wheeler (EA) over Alexander Zamudio (St. Pius X, Kansas City) (Fall 3:51)

Semifinals – Brayden Sullard (Lawson) over Kegen Wheeler (EA) (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Semis – Kegen Wheeler (EA) over Ian Powell (Lone Jack) (Fall 1:28)

3rd Place Match – Kegen Wheeler (EA) over Dawson Pelletier (South Harrison) (Fall 0:45)

120 lbs. – Shelby McNaughton

Champ. Round 1 – Shelby McNaughton (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) over Shelby McNaughton (EA) (Fall 3:34)

Cons. Round 2 – Shelby McNaughton (EA) over Mattox Sybert (North Andrew) (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Round 3 – Garrett Novak (Lawson) over Shelby McNaughton (EA) (Dec. 12-6)

144 lbs. – Linkin Murry

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Westfall (St. Pius X, Kansas City) over Linkin Murry (EA) (Fall 3:30)

Cons. Round 1 – Linkin Murry (EA) over Kian Carpenter (Lone Jack) (Dec. 8-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Linkin Murry (EA) over Samuel Camarillo (Guadalupe Centers Charter) (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Round 3 – Zach Griffith (Maysville) over Linkin Murry (EA) (Fall 1:45)

175 lbs. – Sam Litherbury

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Litherbury (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – David Brown (West Platte) over Sam Litherbury (EA) (Fall 5:22)

Cons. Round 2 – Dilan Grimes (Lone Jack) over Sam Litherbury (EA) (Fall 4:18)

190 lbs. – Tanner Rollins

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Rollins (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Mayson Edwards (South Harrison) over Tanner Rollins (EA) (Fall 0:15)

Cons. Round 2 – Aaron McClellan (Lone Jack) over Tanner Rollins (EA) (Fall 2:06)

285 lbs. – Bo Peregrine

Champ. Round 1 – Bo Peregrine (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Konnor Watkins (Maysville) over Bo Peregrine (EA) (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 2 – Bo Peregrine (EA) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Bo Peregrine (EA) over Zalin Bennett (Lawson) (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Semis – Oscar Sauceda (University Academy Charter) over Bo Peregrine (EA) (Fall 1:25)

ROCK PORT

113 lbs. – Dylan Lair

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Lair (Rock Port) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Dylan Lair (Rock Port) received a bye

Semifinals – Dylan Lair (Rock Port) over Dawson Pelletier (South Harrison) (Fall 0:52)

1st Place Match – Brayden Sullard (Lawson) over Dylan Lair (Rock Port) (Fall 4:25)

120 lbs. – Caleb Lucas

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) over Shelby McNaughton (EA) (Fall 3:34)

Semifinals – Cooper Berry (Maysville) over Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) (T.F. 15-0 5:21)

Cons. Semis – Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) over Gavin Utz (Plattsburg) (Fall 1:44)

3rd Place Match – Gage DeShon (Lathrop) over Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) (M.D. 11-1)

126 lbs. – Gus Heintz

Champ. Round 1 – Augustus Heintz (Rock Port) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Augustus Heintz (Rock Port) over Jhett Chandler (West Platte) (M.D. 19-8)

Semifinals – Augustus Heintz (Rock Port) over Laren Dietz (Lawson) (Fall 1:53)

1st Place Match – Augustus Heintz (Rock Port) over Noah Lovell (Lone Jack) (Fall 3:51)

132 lbs. – Lane Mason

Champ. Round 1 – Gabe Provin (Lathrop) over Lane Mason (Rock Port) (Fall 0:15)

Cons. Round 1 – Lane Mason (Rock Port) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Treyvon Cole (University Academy Charter) over Lane Mason (Rock Port) (Fall 2:22)

138 lbs. – Kendan Melton

Champ. Round 1 – Kendan Melton (Rock Port) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Marco Dalakishvili (St. Pius X, Kansas City) over Kendan Melton (Rock Port) (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 2 – McKanan Reade (West Platte) over Kendan Melton (Rock Port) (Fall 0:17)

144 lbs. – Trenton Wallace

Champ. Round 1 – Caden McLallen (Plattsburg) over Trenton Wallace (Rock Port) (Fall 0:27)

Cons. Round 1 – Trenton Wallace (Rock Port) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Zach Griffith (Maysville) over Trenton Wallace (Rock Port) (Fall 0:34)

157 lbs. – Quentin Jackson

Champ. Round 1 – Quentin Jackson (Rock Port) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Kota Triplett (Lawson) over Quentin Jackson (Rock Port) (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 2 – Joshua Quintero (St. Pius X, Kansas City) over Quentin Jackson (Rock Port) (Fall 2:28)

165 lbs. – Bracton Cook

Champ. Round 1 – Bracton Cook (Rock Port) over Cash Hale (Lone Jack) (Fall 2:56)

Quarterfinals – Wyatt Moran (Plattsburg) over Bracton Cook (Rock Port) (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 2 – Eusavio Williams (University Academy Charter) over Bracton Cook (Rock Port) (Dec. 5-2)

215 lbs. – Ryder Herron

Champ. Round 1 – Ryder Herron (Rock Port) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Ryder Herron (Rock Port) over Skyler Biddix (Lawson) (Fall 0:33)

Semifinals – Lane Scott (West Platte) over Ryder Herron (Rock Port) (Fall 1:03)

Cons. Semis – Tanner Burch (St. Pius X, Kansas City) over Ryder Herron (Rock Port) (Fall 4:22)