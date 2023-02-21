Kids’ Korner enrollment will be Monday, March 20, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Enrollment is based on order received, 4-year-olds receiving spots before 3-year-olds.

Enrollment packets will be available for pickup beginning March 1 at Kids’ Korner Preschool at Tarkio Elementary. You may pick up an enrollment packet any time between 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Packets are to be returned to the Tarkio Elementary office and will not be accepted before March 20.

​If you have any questions, contact the Tarkio Elementary Office at 660-736-4177.