This was one of many accidents that occurred in Atchison County during the snowstorm Thursday, February 16. Area law enforcement agencies were busy during the storm, which dropped around nine inches of snow and created hazardous driving conditions.
February 21, 2023
This was one of many accidents that occurred in Atchison County during the snowstorm Thursday, February 16. Area law enforcement agencies were busy during the storm, which dropped around nine inches of snow and created hazardous driving conditions.