A 2023 contractor’s meeting will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Ag Learning Center (Northwest Farm), located at 22893 U.S. Hwy. 71, Maryville, Missouri.

Agenda items include the following: MO LICA, MO I Call, NRCS engineering updates, SWCD overview, ground control presentation, NRCS overview, round table questions and answers, Enel Windmills, and Tenaska Windmills.

Lunch will be provided. To RSVP, contact Atchison County SWCD, 660-744-3201, ext. 3.