ACDC’s annual community lunches are happening around the county this month. These complimentary lunches will provide you with updates on local projects as well as ACDC’s current activities.

The Tarkio/Westboro luncheon will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Nutrition Center in Tarkio.

Please RSVP to Atchison County Development Corporation at 660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org by Friday, March 3, if you plan to attend. Monica Bailey, ACDC director, says, “We look forward to seeing you!”