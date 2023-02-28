The following case was heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brian Andrew Tubbs at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, February 23, 2023:

State vs. Kelsey Marie Allgood-Sherman – Motion Hearing on Misdemeanor Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device.

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, February 23, 2023:

Synchrony Bank vs. Dustin Carpenter – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. Defendant appears by Counsel Smith. Defendant does not dispute liability and consents to judgment in amount requested in petition, per written judgment entered and filed herein. By consent, judgment entered in favor of plaintiff and against defendant on Count 1 as follows: principal $7,085.17, total $7085.17 plus court costs including charges incurred for electronic filings in this action. Execution stayed upon payment of $50 per month beginning December 28, 2022, and continuing on the 28th day of each month until July 28, 2023, when payments increase to $306.25 per month beginning on August 28, 2023, and continue until defendant pays a total of $5,300.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Stanley Harmon – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. No appearance by either party. Case continued to March 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call or Dismissal.

Synchrony Bank vs. Christy J. Lytle – Trial Setting on Breach of Contract.

Synchrony Bank vs. Edward Murphy – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. Defendant appears by Counsel Smith. Defendant does not dispute liability and consent to judgment in amount requested in petition, per written judgment entered and filed herein. By consent, judgment entered in favor of plaintiff and against defendant on Count 1 follows: principal $3,995.77, total $3,995.77 plus court costs including charges incurred for electronic filings in this action. Execution stayed upon payment of $560 per month beginning February 15, 2023, and continuing until defendant pays total of $2,800, at which time plaintiff will satisfy the judgment.

Synchrony Bank vs. Edward L. Murphy – Trial Setting. Case called. Dismissed with prejudice.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Dewayne Schebaum – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. No appearance by either party. Case continued to April 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for service or dismissal.

State vs. Ellery Miguel Antongiorgi – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth.

State vs. Derrick N. Armstrong – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 lbs.

State vs. Rodney D. Birg-holtz – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Rodney D. Birgholtz – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer.

State vs. Ryan E. Burtnett – Initial Appearance on Felony Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm – Dangerous Felon. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant appears by PD Euler. Case set for March 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Dylan Cline – Initial Appearance on Conservation Violation 7431001: Take, Attempt To Take, And/Or Possess Deer Without Deer Permit-Non Resident.

State vs. Dylan Cline – Initial Appearance on Conservation Violation 7431016: Illegally Possess Or Transport Deer Or Parts Thereof.

State vs. Norberto De Gios Garcia – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph).

Lisa L. Gish vs. Lazarus D. Gish – Trial Setting on Dissolution Without Children. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Pontius. Defendant was served on July 28, 2023. Case continued to March 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. for trial.

State vs. Kipp Patrick Keller – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. State appears by PA Smith. Case set for April 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Kipp Patrick Keller – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). State appears by PA Smith. Case set for April 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Lisa Diane Ketz – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Cut In On Overtaken Vehicle and Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $656.00 cash only. Assign court date when bonds out.

State vs. John Joseph-Pitia Lagu – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney Lajaunie, acknowledges receipt of ticket and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed SIS, six months probation supervised by PPS. A clean driving record for the next six months and to provide proof. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Chelsea D. Lavoie – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Chelsea D. Lavoie – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Calle V. Mace – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Euler. Case set for March 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Jacob Francis May – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $222 Cash Only.

State vs. Jayden M. McNabb – Payment Review Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Roberto Narcisco Garcia – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor.

State vs. Roberto Narcisco Garcia – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket.

State vs. Lauren Jeanette Neshiem – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $379 cash only.

State vs. Lauren Jeanette Neshiem – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph). State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $236. Cash only.

State vs. Joseph Ngendahimana – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant appears in person and with Attorney Kentner. Defendant previously arraigned. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Case set for March 28, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. for Bench Trial.

Kelsie Shaw vs. Gregory P. Oliveri – Motion Hearing on Motion To Modify. Hearing/Trial cancelled; Change Of Venue granted.

State vs. John D. Pitts – Case Review on State Traffic Ticket for Truck – 18,000 lbs. Or More/Bus Followed Another Vehicle Too Closely. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Apply bond ordered. Fines and/or costs paid in full.

State vs. Brandon D. Sands – Payment Review Hearing on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. John David Smith – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance and Burglary 1st Degree; and Misdemeanor Violation Of Order Of Protection For Adult. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant appears in person and with Attorney Euler. Defendant previously arraigned. Defendant advised of right to counsel and to remain silent. Plea of not guilty. Case set for March 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for setting of preliminary hearing. Bond set at $10,000 signature bond with GPS to be in place within 24 hours of signing bond.

State vs. Brandan Nguyen Thai – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person, acknowledges receipt of information and waives Arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $250.50 fine on Count 1 plus court costs. Count 2 is dismissed. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Julian Alexander Thompson – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Julian Alexander Thompson – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Julian Alexander Thompson – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Justin Lynn Turner – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant appears in person and with Attorney Euler. Defendant previously arraigned. Defendant advised of right to counsel and to remain silent. Case set for March 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting for Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Patricia R. Vanornam – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney Lajaunie. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed SIS, six months probation supervised by PPS. A clean driving record for the next six months and provide proof. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Macey L. Waltke – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $246.00 cash only.

State vs. Macey L. Waltke – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Drive Within Right Lane Of Hwy. With Two Or More Lanes In Same Direction. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $236.00 cash only.

Curtis A. Wheeler vs. Kriston N. Wheeler – Trial Setting on Dissolution With Children. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Pontius. Defendant appears by Counsel Swenson. Case continued to May 24, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. for Trial.

State vs. Adam C. Wyatt – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Segundo J. Yasaca Illiguan – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $321.00 cash only.

Rock Port vs. David R. Bouley – Probation Conds. Revw. Hearing on Municipal-Alcohol & Drug Related Traffic. State appears by PA Gagnon. Defendant fails to appear. Case set for April 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. for hearing on MTR.

Fairfax vs. Jennifer Cain – Payment Review Hearing on Municipal Ordinance – Other. State appears by PA Henry. Defendant fails to appear. Case set for March 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. for docket call.

Rock Port vs. Aaron Michael Greene – Bench Trial on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Operated Vehicle On Highway Without Valid Or No License. State appears by PA Gagnon. Defendant appears in person. Defendant is given a copy of information. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Case set for April 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. for Trial Setting.

Rock Port vs. Janet Lingerfelt – Plea/Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other Miscellaneous Health And Safety (Two Counts). State appears by PA Gagnon. Defendant appears in person. Case set for April 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. for docket call.

Rock Port vs. Aaron Mortimore – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other for Stealing/Larceny/Theft. State appears by PA Gagnon. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Case set for April 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. for docket call.

Rock Port vs. Aaron Mortimore – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Tampering. State appears by PA Gagnon. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Case set for April 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. for docket call.

Fairfax vs. Anton Theas – Case Review on Municipal Ordinance – Other. State appears by PA Henry. Defendant appears in person. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for March 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Adam B. Wheeler – Disposition Hearing on Misdemeanor.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).