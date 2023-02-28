The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, February 2, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Rhonda Wiley, E/911 Director, was in for the review and approval of the 2023 Hazmat agreement. The commission reviewed the 2022 report from Hazmat. Following the review of the report, the commissioners voted to approve the 2023 agreement.

Jim Crawford with University of Missouri Extension stopped in to update the commission on the new building that will be going out for bid at the Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center. The bid will be available for local contractors to bid on and will be awarded by the end of February.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.