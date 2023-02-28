Make plans to attend the Atchison County Fair Board’s annual all-you-can-eat fish fry Sunday, March 5, at the Velma Houts Fair Building in Rock Port. The menu will include catfish filets, chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll, and bottled water and will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can dine in or get an order to go. Proceeds collected at the event help support the Atchison County Fair and its youth.

There will also be a variety of silent auction items to bid on, given by generous donors in the county and surrounding area. Donors and the items include the following: MO Valley Ag, 5 bags AsGrow soybean seed, Enlist; Carlson Seed, 5 bags AgGrow soybean seed, Enlist; Jay Smith, 5 bags Wyffels soybean seed, Enlist; Ryan Meyerkorth, 5 bags Pioneer soybean seed, Enlist; Morning Sun Seed, 5 bags Golden Harvest soybean seed Enlist or Dicamba ; Oswald Seeds Fairfax, 5 bags Pioneer Enlist soybean seed; Grebe Farm Supply, 5 bags Pioneer soybean seed, Enlist; 5L Agronomy, 6 bags Channel corn seed, hoodies and hats; Adam Young, $1,000 Becks seed purchased from Adam Young; Marlene Demott, homemade cinnamon rolls; Rock Port Telephone/Midwest Data Center, Apple AirPods; Gary McGuire, cedar serving board; DRB Construction, 2 hours of dozing or excavating; Stoner Drug, Melissa & Doug craft set; Carriage House Antiques, framed print from American Angus Association; Keim’s, shirts, caps, toy tractor; JumpStart, shirt, lotion, koozie and gift card; NAPA Hamburg, wrench sets; Flower Mill & Buttercup, miscellaneous items; AgriVision Hamburg, Stihl mini battery powered chainsaw; Burlap & Bows, $30 gift card; Creekside Autowash, three one-time car wash cards for automatic; Ag Choice (Rock Port), 2 trophy deer rocks, one quart Tordon, 2.5 gal Bucaneer Plus, two 32ml bottles Tempo, one lb. Sevin Dust, three bags grilling pellets; Hamburg Locker, sweatshirts, shirts, caps; 5L Agronomy, hats, sweatshirts; A Perfect 10, goodie bundle; Makings Bling’n Bows, decorative item; St. Joe Boot, hat and collective items; UPCO, $50 dog food coupon; Grace Oswald, homemade apple pie; Fairfax FFA, gardening basket; Charla Graves, gift certificate Wynn Dixee Glass Studio; MFA Oil, four boxes of MFA grease; and River Rock Lanes, gift certificate.