The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting February 15, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Ryan Kingery, Mayor, at 6:32 p.m. Also present were: Lori Helfers, City Clerk; Kristi Duering, Debra Wyatt, and Tabitha Wintz, aldermen; and John Brown, Water Superintendent.

The tentative agenda was approved.

Taryn Henry, Fairfax City Attorney, was not able to attend meeting. A call was placed at 7:00 p.m. and the meeting moved into executive session at 7:01 p.m.

The regular session resumed at 7:24 p.m.

The aldermen approved the minutes of the January 18, 2023, meeting, and accounts payable.

Old Business

Discussion continued on the fire agreement. Several ideas have been suggested but the council continues to have more questions and concerns to sort out on how to handle the rising cost. Discussion was tabled until the next council meeting.

Applications have been reviewed for the position of treasurer. Tabitha Wintz made a motion to hire Terry Miller as treasurer. Debra Wyatt seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.

New Business

Lori presented the council with the option to place a sales tax of 3% on the sale of marijuana on the next ballot. The council agreed to place the question on possibly the next allowable ballot.

A Fairfax resident has inquired about putting up stop signs on the corners of South Broadway and South 1st and Denny and South 1st. The council will look further into the issue and see what can be done.

Staff Reports

Lori submitted Danny Kemerling treasurer’s report showing all accounts were in balance.

Lori updated the council on the few changes Robert Wilson, City Auditor, would like to see on the 2023 budget. An amended budget report will be ready at the March council meeting.

Lori also reminded the council that an ARP report will need to be filed by the end of April.

John Brown shared that the MoDOT Hwy. 59 project that was scheduled for spring 2023 will be delayed until spring 2024.

Steve and John met with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, earlier today about the specs and planning for the CDBG street grant. The city should be ready to advertise for bids by the end of February. Liles will be ready to replace tubes in April.

The meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m. The next meeting will be March 15, 2023.