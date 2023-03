The following incarcerations were recently recorded February 14 – 21, 2023, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

John David Smith, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested February 15, 2023, at 4:18 a.m. in Fairfax, Missouri, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department for: Possession of Controlled Substance, Burglary in the 1st Degree and Violation of Order of Protection.