The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed February 17, 2023, by Heartland Heritage Missouri, LLC, to The Nature Conservancy for land in Section 16, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 17, 2023, by Heartland Heritage, LLC, to The Nature Conservancy for land in Section 16, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 21, 2023, by Gordon Grebe, Jeffrey Grebe, Amy and Dominic Ricevuto, Brandon and Abigail Grebe, Brian and Crystal Grebe, Todd Grebe and Angela Oudean, and Justin Grebe to R-B Grain Corporation for land in Section 22, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 23, 2023, by Margaret Ireland and John Barber to Brenda Lutz for Lot 13, Block 2, Fairground Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 23, 2023, by Stephen Evans to Kim Evans for Lots 2 and 3, Block 10, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.