The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Lisa Farmer, Kelley Herron, and Kory Paris. Alderman Ron Deatz was absent. Also present were Utility Office Manager Terri McGuire, City Clerk Emily Schulte, and Chief of Police Derek Morriss. Visitors were Regan Griffin, Charlie Clodfelter, Scott Jones, Jennifer Geib, Scott Driskell, Roger Parshall, B.J. Floyd, Justin Pankau, Brad Burke, Chris Shimmel, and Cory and Tierra Stoner.

Mayor Thomas called the meeting to order.

The meeting agenda was approved, as well as the minutes of the January 18, 2023, meeting.

Restore Rock Port

Regan Griffin and Charlie Clodfelter were in attendance on behalf of Restore Rock Port regarding grant opportunities.

As representatives of Restore Rock Port, they would like to offer their services to the city for grant writing pertaining to city improvement projects. Griffin discussed requirements that would need to both be present and enforced within city code before stipulations could be met for several of the grants being explored. Additionally, there might be other terms not addressed within code that would need added. A sample ordinance used by multiple small communities in Iowa was presented as an example.

Discussion and questions took place regarding what enforcement would entail.

The first grant being considered would award up to $50,000 towards Main Street lighting. Once the city passes a resolution appointing a city delegate and granting permission to Restore Rock Port to apply on the city’s behalf, they will begin submitting applications.

While the original grant being sought is quickly approaching the deadline, there are several others of interest as well, one in particular with the USDA. The Community Block Development Grant assists private owners in getting dilapidated buildings taken down by paying 80% of the costs associated with the project, making owners only responsible for the remaining 20%. However, with some of the more historic buildings, they are more interested in looking to revitalize them as opposed to tearing them down. The first step would be to get them inspected. For these types of grants, the city will need to ensure the terms within city code Chapter 500 Building Regulations, Article III Dangerous Building Code are being followed.

Fire Dept. Annual Report

Fire Chief Scott Jones was in attendance regarding the 2022 annual report submitted by the Rock Port Fire Department. The board expressed their gratitude with the department’s efforts acquiring and demolishing one of the dilapidated buildings on Main Street. Jones attributed the project’s success to the number of firemen who lent their time, expertise, and machinery towards the common goal, along with the assistance of city staff.

The department will now focus on finding a new location for the Farm Bureau office to then acquire their current building and hopefully begin the process of expanding the fire house through a USDA grant in the next few years. Jones stated they are doing everything in their power to ensure the fire house stays on Main Street.

Delinquent Accounts

for Rental Properties

Several landlords were in attendance to voice opinions regarding the water and sewer portion of delinquent utility accounts of renters being passed to property owners. Scott Driskell started by asking the board to explain what they are considering proposing. Alderman Herron relayed that several customers have left without paying and the board is simply considering options. The original proposal was to pass the delinquent amount of water and sewer owed by the renter on to the property owner, but other ideas included raising the cost of deposits or not returning deposits until the customer had the utilities removed from their name.

Park Board – ARPA Funds

Jennifer Geib, Park Board secretary/treasurer, was in attendance regarding the park’s allocation of ARPA funding. The $30,000 previously earmarked for a splash pad won’t be attainable for the near future. Geib asked if the board would consider reallocating the funds to another project that would be more feasible in the coming months. It was relayed that the pool will be going through renovations this spring with the new pool liner and some additional structural work. While construction is underway, the thought to upgrade the pool’s slide and set-up has been suggested. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve the reallocation of $30,000 of ARPA funds from a splash pad to a new slide for the pool.

Grant Opportunities

Alderman Paris asked that the board allow the grant conversation to be reopened and inquired if Clodfelter and Griffin could answer some additional questions.

Paris wanted to confirm Restore Rock Port members were planning to write the grants on behalf of the city, they were just asking at this time for a resolution. Clodfelter and Griffin confirmed, but stated there would be instances in which they would need information from city staff for those applications. However, the resolution would grant them authority to submit grants on the city’s behalf, with the authorization of whichever city official is named within the resolution, typically the custodian of records.

Clerk Schulte stated that the grant being discussed to improve another section of the Main Street business district would likely fall short for the project. She also voiced concerns of needing to potentially file applications with MoDOT, hire engineers, contract the labor, and determine the lead time on ordering the specific light poles the city would need along with supplies. All the sidewalks would likely also need to be redone at the same time, creating additional unbudgeted work and supplies. Schulte inquired what would happen if the city were awarded one of these grants, but then couldn’t meet one or more of these obligations. With the short application time frame, Schulte questioned whether this was something the city could get more specifics on then begin working towards applying during the next round of this revolving grant.

Griffin relayed that the resolution will require both a delegate’s name and title. Mayor Thomas stated the city would be in contact regarding the signing of the resolution.

Consent Agendas

The aldermen approved the city financial statements, accounts payables, tax report, delinquent tax list, the City Clerk, Chief of Police, all board reports.

It was addressed that the water loss report was missed in this month’s packet. McGuire produced the report and fielded board questions regarding the city’s current loss percentages. Loss to the reservoir is high, however it historically has been. It was inquired what could be done to work towards getting loss down. A leak detection survey was recently done and some repairs were made, however new leaks and breaks can happen at any time.

Alderman Herron will get with Superintendent Thomas when he returns to discuss potential maintenance and improvement ideas which could assist with water loss. Alderman Paris would like to see the one, three-, and five-year project and maintenance plans for each department.

The utility financial statements, accounts payables, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, Utility Office Manager report and City Superintendent report were approved.

March 2023 Meeting Date

Schulte informed the board she would be absent for the March meeting due to a conference. The aldermen voted to move the March meeting date to the 22nd.

Action Agenda Items

The following action agenda items were discussed:

Item 2023-02 – Ordinance Establishing Landlord Liability for Unpaid Utility Bills of Tenants: Following the discussion in the visitor section of the meeting, no further discussion took place regarding landlord liability. Farmer moved to approve leaving all recently discussed utility policies as they are. Paris seconded. Farmer and Paris voted aye. Herron voted nay.

Item 2023-03 – Water Rate Increase: Atchison County Wholesale Water Commission (ACWWC) implemented a 10% rate increase January 1, 2023, increasing the city’s take or pay portion of the ACWWC bill creating an unbudgeted expenditure. A current rate schedule with four potential options addressing the issue was presented for consideration.

McGuire also presented information regarding both Tarkio and Fairfax’s recently implemented increases. Current budgetary standings and the potential impact of additional lost revenues was discussed. Board members could not see a way around increasing water rates given all the city’s increased costs.

Herron moved to approve an ordinance for a 10% increase to water rates be brought next month. Farmer seconded. All votes aye.

Employee Handbook

The city employee handbook is still being revised against the MIRMA sample manual, as requested by the board. MIRMA’s policies follow current state and federal laws and were written by experts in the fields in which they reference. MIRMA also has recommended the city update its policies to reflect the samples they have provided. All policies revisions have gone through and were approved at a city department head meeting.

The prospective changes for the employee handbook were presented. The main changes within this policy was any mention of a city administrator being substituted for Board of Aldermen. Also, it was agreed that references to the role of Human Resources’ responsibilities would be divied out amongst the department heads.

The aldermen approved several action agenda items pertaining to the employee handbook.

Mayor Thomas wanted to discuss the potential option of a 35-hour work week for full-time hourly employees as opposed to a 40-hour week. After discussion, Mayor Thomas stated the topic could be tabled for now and employees bring alternate ideas. The board’s final consensus was that all employees should work 80-hour pay periods to qualify for benefits. Officers currently working 70 should transition next pay period to continue qualifying for benefits. Alderman Paris then commented he would prefer there be some daytime presence for the police department.

Substance &

Alcohol Abuse Policy

The city’s Substance & Alcohol Abuse Policy was re-addressed after being tabled during the January meeting. Discussions have been taking place regarding the current policy and the sample MIRMA has provided. The aldermen voted to approve adopting the MIRMA sample substance & alcohol abuse policy.

Chief of Police Derek Morriss

The quote for the fourth police department desk not previously approved was presented for review. Farmer stated wanting the department to purchase the desk to complete the office set.

Farmer moved to approve the quote for the fourth police department desk. No second was made and the motion failed.

Morriss is going through MIRMA’s sample police department manual and comparing it against Rock Port’s. Points were lost on a recent evaluation due to the current manual not including a pursuit policy. Points were also lost on the absence of ride checks, which he will remedy.

A grant is currently in the works to obtain a new radio system compatible with what most other Missouri agencies are converting to.

City Clerk Emily Schulte

Schulte presented a request from employees wanting to obtain memberships to the Rock Port Golf & Country Club through a corporate membership. No city funds would be utilized and employees seeking memberships would cover the full cost. The aldermen voted to approve the request.

Department heads continue to meet most Wednesdays to discuss city business and projects, which is proving to be productive. The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is hosting an e-waste and white goods collection in Rock Port Saturday. Pet tags arrived, were packaged, and are currently being sold. Residents were given an extended deadline of March 15 to license their pets without penalty.

The city received a score of 94% on its recent MIRMA audit. While this is the lowest score received since Schulte has been employed with the city, a plan to remedy the issues with the necessary departments has already been established.

Schulte asked if the resolution to give Restore Rock Port permission to apply for grants on behalf of the city would be supplied by Restore Rock Port or if she needed to research and write one. Mayor Thomas stated Schulte should write one and they would have a special meeting to approve it. Mayor Thomas also stated she could be the city delegate given Schulte’s reluctance. Schulte stated it should probably be the custodian of records for the city, since the delegate will be responsible to supply information as well as document updates.

Alderman Kelley Herron

Alderman Herron stated there were a few problem properties again when clearing Main Street sidewalks following snow. He thanked Chief Morriss for putting out a Facebook reminder.

He also wanted to thank McGuire for all the work she has done with the handbook update and the other department heads for meeting with her to discuss and make recommendations for the potential updates.

Alderwoman Lisa Farmer

Alderwoman Farmer also thanked office staff for their work on the policy updates. She has also recently received several compliments regarding the police department.

Alderman Kory Paris

Alderman Paris spoke with MoDOT regarding the four-way stop. The suggestion of lighted stop signs is not being entertained, as what is there currently is more than they are obligated to provide. The signs on Highway 136 could be removed if they saw fit. They did however mention they were working on additional lighting at the interstate, but it might take a bit of time.

The meeting adjourned at 10:30 p.m.