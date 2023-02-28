The Rock Port R-II Board of Education held a regular meeting February 16, 2023. President Jeremy Davis called the meeting to order at 12:00 p.m. in the board room. Other board members in attendance were Joanna Burke, Kayla Sierks, Afton Schomburg, Regan Griffin, Reven Herron and Jared Meyerkorth. Also present were High School Principal Donnie Parsons, Elementary Principal Dr. Steve Waigand, Superintendent Dr. Ethan Sickels, Board Secretary Jennifer Welch, and guest, Lynn Hunter.

The agenda was adopted and the minutes of the regular meeting of January 12, 2023, were approved. Dr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending January 2023. The transfer of funds, January final check register, February check register to date, and the activity account checks were approved. During communications, Dr. Sickels read resignation letters from Teresa Mertens for her Talented and Gifted extra duty role and Molly Spiegel. Kayla Sierks was presented with a certificate and pin for completing her Board of Education training during communications. During scheduled audience, Lynn Hunter expressed her concerns about the location of the music room in the future.

Dr. Sickels presented the monthly program evaluation report on Parents as Teachers. He also discussed salary schedule considerations.

The board proceeded to address several new items of business. Action was taken to approve the 2023 – 2024 calendar, approve Robin Whiley as the fifth grade teacher for the 2023 – 2024 school year, approve Jennifer Vogler as the 3-year-old preschool teacher for the 2023 – 2024 school year, approve Becky Meyerkorth as the high school girls’ track coach, and approve Maddy McPhillips as the junior high mixed assistant track coach.

Following a brief discussion of future business items the meeting was then moved into executive session. Following executive session, action was taken to extend the contracts of Dr. Steve Waigand and Mr. Donnie Parsons to the 2024 – 2025 school year.

The meeting was then adjourned.