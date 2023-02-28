Submitted by Dr. Ethan Sickels,

Rock Port R-II Superintendent

Somehow March is here, which means only three months of the school year remain. It is always a fast and furious race to the end, with plenty of academic goals to achieve. State testing will be here before we know it, and we constantly strive to produce great results on those assessments. However, there are plenty of other educational goals for our students to achieve, and I know our staff will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the best educational opportunities for our kids.

This month you should be seeing and receiving some information on our upcoming bond issue. We are waiting for some final numbers and conceptual drawings/floor plans from Veregy, and then we will be able to distribute that information. In short, this bond issue aims to allow Rock Port R-II to demolish the dome and build a new classroom structure that includes a larger library space to serve both ends of our building. In addition, it will provide two new locker rooms, a concession stand, and much needed storage space. As the funds allow, numerous elementary improvements are on the list . . . some of those noted include new HVAC, new flooring, cafeteria/kitchen improvements, and other smaller considerations. If the bond issue passes on April 4, the work would begin in May and is slated to take the 2023-24 school year to complete.

During this time of year, I try to give you a brief synopsis of legislative bills that have the most impact on K-12 education. Keep in mind, there will be many changes/additions/deletions as the bills are debated over the next few months. This year there are two with a great deal of impact: Senate Bill 4, which is termed the “Parents Bill of Rights,” and House Bill 253, which is basically the updated “Open Enrollment” bill. Throughout Senate Bill 4 there are many provisions; the most notable is probably the requirement for school districts to post all curriculum, resources, and syllabi used in classrooms online. Despite the time-consuming task this would be, it also would limit teachers utilizing outside sources or adapting lessons as the school year progressed. This bill contains other requirements for districts, both beneficial and challenging, but the curriculum component is certainly a red flag for educators.

House Bill 253 is basically the same Open Enrollment bill that has been out there the past two years, with some modifications. First, open enrollment means that a student can attend any school they choose, even if they do not live in those school district boundaries. They would be responsible for their own transportation, but there is still some unclarity in the bill about exactly what funding follows the student (state or local). A district doesn’t have to allow open enrollment and accept students, but they cannot stop students from leaving their district (currently there is a cap of 4% of students who can leave each year based on enrollment). Students would have to “apply” to their new school district, but there is certainly a lot of ambiguity as to this process as well. Bottom line, you will hear a great deal on both bills over the next few months, and it will certainly be interesting to see where our legislators leave us standing in May.

I hope our weather continues to treat us well; I hope our spring sports seasons get off to a great start as they prepare for competition; and I hope that all is well for you and your families. We have three months left here at Rock Port R-II to work hard and focus on achieving great success both in the classroom and through our activities. As always, I leave you with three important words . . . GO BIG BLUE!