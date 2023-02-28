Growers who apply Engenia, XtendiMax, and Tavium are required to attend additional training sponsored by the manufacturers. This training is required annually and those applying these products are required to have a private pesticide applicator license.

There are face to face or on-line trainings offered by the manufactures of these products. Contact your local agricultural supplier or dealer for how to contact manufacturers to access training.

Product labels indicate these products are for retail sale and use only by certified applicators. This means that everyone purchasing or using products must obtain a private applicator license when applying products to agricultural land owned and operated by individuals. A commercial license is required for those applying these products to land when receiving compensation for application. If you have been applying under someone else’s license in the past, you will need to get your own license.

For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy, University of Missouri Extension at 816-279-1691.