East Atchison’s Conner Horstmeier drives forward looking to get back points and possibly the pin.

East Atchison’s Bailey Wennihan won by pin over Ellie Dias (Stanberry) in the Rock Port junior high wrestling meet.

East Atchison’s Treyton Brown won by pin over Wes Basher (Stanberry) in the Rock Port junior high wrestling meet.

The East Atchison junior high wrestlers have been busy this season. The season is short, but the athletes put their all into it. Results from events held so far follow:

FALLS CITY

Alex Martin (4th) – Lost by pin to P. Thomas (Johnson County); won by pin over Rod Agapito (Johnson Co.); lost by pin to Noah Fricke (Freeman); and lost by pin to Xavier Moore (Nebraska City)

Luke Gebhards (3rd) – Won 6-4 over H. Garton (Falls City); lost by pin to Gage Geneski (Nebraska City); and won by pin over E. Gay (Nebraska City)

Brody Wennihan (5th) – Lost 4-7 to C. Denzin (Johnson Co.); won by pin over Gage Rahmig (Conestoga); and won by pin over Carson Snipes (Conestoga)

Conner Horstmeier – Lost by pin to Tyler Hancock (Freeman); lost by pin to Ty Turner-Hickey (Conestoga); and won by pin over Holdyn Moore (Rock Port)

Treyton Brown (1st) – Won by pin over Austin Rodriguez (Nebraska City); won by pin over Skyler Mueller (Freeman); and won by pin over D. Jensen (Freeman)

Damon Drummond (4th) – Lost by pin to Noah Boyer (Nebraska City); lost by pin to Harley Grone (Freeman); and lost by pin to Grayson Vasely (Nebraska City)

Jax Peregrine (5th) – Lost by pin to Burke Wessman (Falls City); won by pin over Gabe Marias (Nebraska City); and won by pin over Kaedyn Fiscus (Falls City)

ROCK PORT

Luke Gebhards – Won by pin over Lane McGinley (Stanberry); lost by pin to Braxton Melton (Rock Port); and lost by pin to Desmond Chaney (Rock Port)

Jax Peregrine – Lost by pin to Gabe Gebhards (Rock Port); and lost by pin to Kayne Ellis (Albany)

Damon Drummond – Lost by pin to Eliza Mason (Rock Port)

Danni Irvine – Lost by pin to Eliza Mason (Rock Port); won by pin over Kennedi Seiter (Rock Port); and lost by pin to Jontae Clayton (Stanberry)

Brody Wennihan – Won by pin over Zander Heyde (Stanberry); won by pin over Levi Lucas (Rock Port); and won by pin over Thor Cameron (Stanberry)

Teahen Hannah – Lost by pin to Gabe Gebhards (Rock Port); and lost by pin to Kayne Ellis (Albany)

Treyton Brown – Won by pin over Wes Basher (Stanberry)

Conner Horstmeier – Lost by pin to Lane McGinley (Stanberry); and lost by pin to Jake Holtzclaw (Stanberry)

Bella Bywater – Lost 5-9 to Jontae Clayton (Stanberry); lost by pin to Ellie Dias (Stanberry); and lost by pin to Eliza Mason (Rock Port)

Bailey Wennihan – Won by pin over Ellie Dias (Stanberry); and won by pin over Emma Mattson (Rock Port)

TARKIO

Bella Bywater – Lost 7-9 to Jontae Clayton (Stanberry); lost by pin to Eliza Mason (Rock Port); and won 6-5 over Kennedi Seiter (Rock Port)

Danni Irvine – Lost 6-8 to Eliza Mason (Rock Port); won by major decision 11-1 over Kennedi Seiter (Rock Port); and lost by pin to Kraytn Dirks (Treynor)

Bailey Wennihan – Won by pin over Emma Mattson (Stanberry); lost by pin to Ellie Dias (Stanberry); and won 6-0 over Hannah Hekter (Treynor)

Teahen Hannah – Lost by pin to Wes Basher (Stanberry); lost by pin to Gabe Ragland (Treynor); and lost by pin to Noah Jedlicka (Treynor)

Damon Drummond – Lost by pin to Eliza Mason (Rock Port)

Conner Horstmeier – Lost by pin to Emmett Meyer (Stanberry); won 5-2 over Lane McGinley (Stanberry); and lost by pin to Jake Holtzclaw (Stanberry)

Jax Peregrine – Lost by pin to Kayne Ellis (Albany); lost by pin to Tyson Viner (East Mills); and lost by pin to Austin Moss (Treynor)

Brody Wennihan – Won 9-7 over Landon Gibbs (East Mills); lost 6-8 to Jhalil Reed (East Mills); and won by pin over Adler Miller (North Andrew)

Luke Gebhards – Lost by pin to Beau Theil (Treynor); lost by pin to Kyle Parrott (Treynor); and lost by pin to Dylan Dreyer (Treynor)

Treyton Brown – Won 8-6 over Noah Jedlicka (Treynor); won by pin over Wes Basher (Stanberry); and won 8-4 over Gabe Ragland (Treynor)

STANBERRY

Conner Horstmeir – Won by pin over Lane McGinley (Stanberry); lost by pin to Emmett Meyer (Stanberry); and lost by pin to Jake Holtzclaw (Stanberry)

Jax Peregrine – Lost by pin to Wes Basher (Stanberry); and lost by pin to Kayne Ellis (Albany)

Danni Irvine – Won by pin over Jontae Clayton (Stanberry); and won by pin over Eliza Mason (Rock Port)

Bailey Wennihan – Lost 6-10 to Ellie Dias (Stanberry); and won by pin over Emma Mattson (Stanberry)

Luke Gebhards – Lost by pin to Desmond Chaney (Rock Port); and won by disqualification over Braxton Melton (Rock Port)

Bella Bywater – Won 10-6 over Kennedi Seiter (Rock Port); won 7-2 over Jontae Clayton (Stanberry)

Treyton Brown – Won by pin over Wes Basher (Stanberry); and won by pin over Alex Martin (East Atchison)

Alex Martin – Lost by pin to Treyton Brown (East Atchison)