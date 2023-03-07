Braxton Melton-Davis works to get into position to gain back points as he drives forward. (JR Chaney photos)

Blaise Kroegen works to get the Half Nelson in.

Levi Lucas fights to get up from the bottom position.

Desmond Chaney gets the Half Nelson in and gets his opponent rolled over to his back for the pin.

The Rock Port Junior High wrestling season started February 21, 2023. The season only lasts two weeks, with the final meet scheduled for Monday, March 6, at Albany. Results from their meets are as follows:

SWI Meet

February 21

Desmond Chaney, 1-1; Justin Kuhns, 1-1; Braxton Melton-Davis, 1-1; Corbin Wallace, 0-2; John Gillem, 1-1; Aiden Smyser, 0-2; Blaise Krogen, 2-0; Morgan Garst, 1-2; Eliza Mason, 2-1; Kennedi Seiter, 1-1

Falls City Tournament

February 23

Desmond Chaney, 2-1; Justin Kuhns, 2-1; Braxton Melton-Davis, 1-2; Corbin Wallace, 1-2; John Gillem, 1-2; Aiden Smyser, 1-1; Holdyn Moore, 0-3; Morgan Garst, 0- 2; Eliza Mason, 2-1; Kennedi Seiter, 0-2

Rock Port Meet

February 27

Gabe Gebhards, 3-0; Desmond Chaney, 3-0; Justin Kuhns, 0-3; Braxton Melton-Davis, 3-0; Corbin Wallace, 1-1; Levi Lucas, 0-3; John Gillem, 1-1; Aiden Smyser, 2-0; Blaise Krogen, 2-0; Eliza Mason, 2-0

Tarkio Meet

February 28

Gabe Gebhards, 3-0; Desmond Chaney, 2-0; Justin Kuhns, 2-1; Braxton Melton-Davis, 1-2; Corbin Wallace, 2-1; Levi Lucas, 0-2; John Gillem, 0-1; Aiden Smyser, 2-1; Holdyn Moore, 0-3; Blaise Krogen, 2-1; Eliza Mason, 3-0; Kennedi Seiter, 0-2

Auburn Tournament

March 2

Gabe Gebhards, 0-1; Desmond Chaney, 1-1; Justin Kuhns, 0-2; Braxton Melton-Davis, 0-3; Corbin Wallace, 0-2; Levi Lucas, 0-3; Aiden Smyser, 1-1; Holdyn Moore, 0-2; Blaise Krogen, 1-1; Eliza Mason, 2-0, 1st place; Kennedi Seiter, 0-2

Stanberry Meet

March 3

Desmond Chaney, 2-0; Justin Kuhns, 0-1; Braxton Melton-Davis, 1-1; Corbin Wallace, 0-2; Levi Lucas, 0-2; Aiden Smyser, 2-0; Blaise Krogen, 2-0; Eliza Mason, 1-2; Kennedi Seiter, 0-1