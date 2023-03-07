The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed February 24, 2023, by Stanley and Juanita Berry, Douglas and Linda Berry, Steve Berry and Shirley LeFever to Hanrath Farms, LLC, for land in Sections 15 and 5, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 24, 2023, by Gary and Linda Peregrine and Dennis and Sherry Peregrine to 9 Stars, LLC, for Lot 23, Ellsworth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 24, 2023, by 9 Stars, LLC, to Sonja Caufield for Lot 23, Ellsworth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 27, 2023, by Jeffrey and Shannon Bruns to Brendon Tyler Bruns, Successor Trustee of the Bruns Family Trust, for Lots 5 and 6, Northview Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 28, 2023, by Debra and Lloyd Sybert and Lynn Stevens to Keaton and Brianna Shaw for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 1, 2023, by Shirlee Lisle to Thomas Shafer for land in Section 34, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed March 2, 2023, by Jerry Thomas to Jared Thomas for Lots 14, 15, 16, and 17, Block 1, Bischof’s First Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.