WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

2/22/23

Team Standings:

1. Burke & Sons

2. Swinging Bowlers

3. Bradley’s

4. Golden Gals

5. MADPK

High Scratch Game (Team) – Golden Gals 604, MADPK 598, Swinging Bowlers 549; High Scratch Series (Team) – Bradley’s 1629, Swinging Bowlers 1568, MADPK 1558; High Scratch Game – Paige Guyer 188, Angie Caples 187, Kathy Ungles 187; High Scratch Series – Paige Guyer 489, Kathy Ungles 454, Barb Lynch 444; Most Over Average Game – Kathy Ungles 67, Angie Caples 59, Paige Guyer 44

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

2/27/23

Team Standings:

1. Hits N Misses

2. Bad Company

3. Pinbowl Wizards

4. Tumble Bugs

5. Dreamers

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hits N Misses 719, Bad Company 648, Pinbowl Wizards 610; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits N Misses 2066, Bad Company 1838, Pinbowl Wizards 1758; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 225, Ron Smith 205, Kenny Joesting 199; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 583, Kenny Joesting 559, Leo H olmes 537; High Scratch Game (Women) – Marcha Armstrong 154, Darlene Joesting 151, Julie Burke 149; High Scratch Series (Women) – Julie Burke 430, Marcha Armstrong 416, Darlene Joesting 409; Most Over Average (Men) – Jay Hunter 48, Sam Lansdown 42, Ron Smith 35; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Terry Walkup 27, Marcha Armstrong 24, Darlene Joesting 17

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

3/2/23

Team Standings:

1. Let’s Go Brandon

2. Local Trash

3. Hunter Construction

4. Balls Deep

5. Joesting Farms

6. Downtowner

High Scratch Game (Team) – Downtowner 685, Balls Deep 673, Joesting Farms 657, Let’s Go Brandon 657; High Scratch Series (Team) – Downtowner 1979, Balls Deep 1933, Let’s Go Brandon 1907; High Scratch Game (Men) – Mike Minino 268, Reid Hunter 230, Lyle Johnson 203; High Scratch Series (Men) – Mike Minino 749*, Reid Hunter 613, Lyle Johnson 590; High Scratch Game (Women) – Jen Block 154, Darlene Joesting 130; High Scratch Series (Women) – Darlene Joesting 386, Jen Bock 381; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Mike Minino 81, Lyle Johnson 57, Derek Larson 51; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Jen Block 35