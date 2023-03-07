As we approach the halfway mark of the legislative session, it’s important to take stock of the progress made thus far and assess what still needs to be accomplished. The past few weeks have seen an increased volume of activity in the Missouri Senate, including in the Appropriations Committee, as well as on the Senate floor, where we have discussed key legislative priorities. Among the long list of bills that have been passed out of the Missouri Senate are:

• Senate Bill 24 – Creates the Missouri First Responder Mental Health Initiative, grants the right to receive treatment without repercussions from the employer, all treatment sessions would be confidential, no disciplinary measures could be taken against a first responder for withholding records, mental health records could not be held against the employee during disciplinary proceedings and creates the right to receive expanded Family and Medical Leave Act.

• Senate Bill 34 – Allows school districts the option of teaching an elective social studies unit on the old or new testaments of the Bible.

• Senate Bill 45 – Extends postpartum coverage for Medicaid recipients from 60 days to one year.

• Senate Bill 51 – Removes unnecessary and burdensome regulations for physical therapists and saves patients time and money.

• Senate Bill 75 – I sponsored this measure, which helps deal with the critical shortage of teachers and school employees in school districts throughout Missouri.

• Senate Bill 82 – Ends the risk of immediately losing state or federal benefits due to an increase in income.

• Senate Bill 94 – Re-establishes a tax credit to incentivize major motion pictures and television crews to come and film in Missouri.

• Senate Bill 119 – Establishes PTSD as a compensable disease for workers’ compensation when diagnosed in first responders.

These are just a few of the bills that have been passed out of the Senate, for a complete list follow this link.

The Senate Appropriations Committee heard testimony from several state departments and elected officials earlier this week and will begin crafting the State of Missouri’s budget once the appropriations bills are passed out of the Missouri House of Representatives, which is expected to take place after the legislative spring break.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is rusty.black@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is 201 W. Capitol Ave., Room 331, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.