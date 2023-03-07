Take Pride in America Day is a day for people to get outside and contribute their time and energy to making a difference in our state parks and wildlife areas. It is a national partnership established by U.S. Department of the Interior to encourage and empower volunteers to improve our parks, lakes, wildlife areas, cultural and historic sites.

Anyone can volunteer and pitch in on Take Pride in America Day. Volunteers under the age of 18 must have parental permission, and the range of volunteer projects will be limited.

Take Pride Day is designed for individuals who wish to make a one-time contribution to our parks system and for groups such as service clubs and youth organizations to play a valuable proprietorship role in parks in their areas.

Indian Cave State Park, located at 65296 720 Road, Shubert, Nebraska, will be the focus of such an event this year. Start time is 9:00 a.m. and will finish at the 12:00 p.m. Volunteers may arrive later and leave at their own discretion. Activities include picking up sticks, trash and general clean up. A noon meal will be provided. Pre-registration is required by Monday, April 3. Bring work gloves and dress appropriately for the weather.

For more information and to pre-register call the park office at 402-883-2575.