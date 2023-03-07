On February 22, 2023, at approximately 10:59 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse belonging to Debra Clodfelter was stolen from Casey’s in Rock Port, Missouri, while she was inside the store.

Deputy Katie Beck and Deputy Devon Sons responded to the scene and discovered a white 2015 Chrysler Town and Country van with Nebraska plates still running next to where her vehicle had been parked. A report on the van came back as stolen out of Bellevue, Nebraska.

The unknown driver of the Chrysler Town and Country arrived at Casey’s shortly after Debra entered Casey’s and took her vehicle, driving west toward the interstate and leaving the stolen van behind. There was no video of the driver of the vehicle on the Casey’s security camera.

The Chrysler Town and Country was taken into evidence for the Bellevue Police Department to process. The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office took a report on the vehicle theft from Casey’s the information was entered into MULES. The license plates matching Debra’s Chevrolet Traverse were located in La Vista, Nebraska, on February 24, 2023, but nothing further at this time.

The sheriff’s office reminds drivers to be vigilant, lock vehicles, and don’t leave keys in the vehicle. Do not risk losing your vehicle or other property for a minor convenience.