The Steering Committee of Tarkio Tech will present an April Fool’s Day party for everyone Saturday, April 1, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Community Building. Come enjoy a country rocking, singing, swinging, eating, and drinking good time. There will be line dancing, sing-a-longs, karaoke, dance contests, duets, and a beer garden and food truck. Admission is $10 and proceeds will be used for scholarships given to Atchison County students wanting to attend Tarkio Tech.