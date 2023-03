The East Atchison junior high wrestling season is over. The athletes were very successful. Results follow:

FALLS CITY

February 23

GIRLS

Danni Irvine (4th place) – Lost by pin to Clark (Nebraska City); lost by pin to Eliza Mason (Rock Port); lost by pin to Mazzwa (Auburn); and won by pin over Kennedi Seiter (Rock Port)

Bella Bywater (4th place) – Lost by pin to Balderas (Nebraska City); lost 4-10 to Henry (Auburn); and lost by pin to Harnett (Conestoga)

Bailey Wennihan (1st place) – Won by pin over Anderson (Conestoga); won by pin over Jones (Auburn); and won by pin over Rodes (Conestoga)

ALBANY

March 6

Jax Peregrine – Won by pin over Teahen Hannah (EA); lost by pin to Wes Baher (Stanberry); and lost by pin to Kayne Ellis (Albany)

Danni Irvine – Won by pin over Zaydon Wood (Albany); won by pin over Eliza Mason (Rock Port); and won by pin over Kennedi Seiter (Rock Port)

Bella Bywater – Won 11-10 over Kennedi Seiter (Rock Port)

Conner Horstmeier – Won by pin over Lane McGinley (Stanberry); lost by pin to Emmett Meyer (Stanberry); and lost by pin to Jake Holtzclaw (Stanberry)

Teahen Hannah – Lost by pin to Jax Peregrine (EA); and lost by pin to Kayne Ellis (Albany)

Bailey Wennihan – Lost by 5-9 decision to Ellie Dias (Stanberry); and won by pin over Emma Mattson (Stanberry)

Brody Wennihan – Won by major decision 13-4 over Zander Heyde (Stanberry)

Luke Gebhards – Lost by pin over Desmond Chaney (Rock Port); and lost by a 1-7 decision to Braxton Melton (Rock Port)

Treyton Brown – Won by pin over Wes Basher (Stanberry)