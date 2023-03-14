By Margaret Slayton,

Mound City News Reporter

A man from Ottawa, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for the armed robbery at Citizens Bank & Trust (CB&T) in Mound City, Missouri, that occurred in December. Marvin Joe McWhorter, III, 41, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spokesperson Bridget Patton said McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The indictment alleges that McWhorter stole $4,445 from Citizens Bank & Trust, located at 904 State Street, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. No employees or patrons were injured at the bank.

Evidence supporting the charges will be presented to a federal trial jury whose duty it is to determine guilt or innocence.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie C. Bradshaw. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Holt County (MO) Sheriff’s Department, the Andrew County (MO) Sheriff’s Department, the Mound City Police Department and the FBI.

McWhorter has also been charged with one count of vehicle hijacking by the office of Holt County Prosecuting Attorney, Robert Shepherd. The day after the bank robbery, he was arrested and charged with attempting to steal a vehicle owned by a tow truck company.

McWhorter has been transferred to Kansas City, Missouri, to face federal charges.