The Rock Port FBLA chapter will host their annual dodgeball tournament on March 18, 2023. Action will start at 10:00 a.m. in the north gym. Registration forms and liability waivers are available in the high school office, can be found on social media sites at rockportfbla, or you can email stephanie.parsons@rpbluejays.com. Teams are asked to sign up by March 16.

Teams consist of 7-10 players with seven players on the court per match. First round matches will be based on a blind draw and action will continue on a double-elimination bracket. There is an entry fee of $5 per person. Baked goods and drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go towards upgrades at the city park and community service efforts.