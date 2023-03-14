Rock Port R-II School held its 2022-23 Winter Sports Athletic Banquet Thursday, March 9, in the school cafeteria. Sponsors and coaches presented letters and awards to the athletes (*designates letter winners).

Shauna Farmer, sponsor, recognized members of the Rock Port High School Dance Team for their participation this school year. Dancers, from left to right, were: Keira Roup, Jacoby Driskell, Claire Spiegel, Payten Shrader, Rylee Jenkins, Jenasey Mace (co-captain), and Kylie Nuckolls (captain). Stevie Pritt and Kinleigh Daugherty are not pictured.

The Rock Port High School Girls’ Basketball Team was honored for their accomplishments in the 2022-23 season. Team members, from left to right, were: front row – *Chaney Vogler, *Dylan Kemerling, *Avery Meyerkorth, *Addison Maifeld, and *Mikayla Makings; and back row – *Cali Driskell, Claire Spiegel, Jayme McEnaney, Arianna Shimmel, and *Ella Meyerkorth. Coaches were Maddy McPhillips and Gary Davis.

The Rock Port High School Wrestling Team received recognition for their 2022-23 accomplishments. Wrestlers, from left to right, were: front row – *Caleb Lucas (state qualifier); middle row – *Trenton Wallace, *Bracton Cook, *Hadleigh Jones, *Jaylynn Garst (state qualifier), *Dylan Lair (state qualifier), and *Quentin Jackson; and back row – *Ryder Herron, *Kendon Melton-Davis, *Gus Heintz, *Norah Watkins, *Emma Teten (state qualifier), and Camden McEnaney. *Lane Mason and Aricin Weber are not pictured. Emma Teten and Dylan Lair received the Ellison Outstanding Freshman Award. Norah Watkins and Quentin Jackson received recognition for Most Improved. Coaches were Mark McMahon, Ethan Sickels, and Steve Proctor.

The Rock Port High School Boys’ Basketball Team was recognized for the 2022-23 season. Team members, from left to right, were: front row – Ozey Hurst, *Bannack Skillen, *Micah Makings (captain), *Brecken Kelly, *Aidan Burke (captain), and *Phillip Herron; and back row – Tarver Muntz, *Cade Makings, Dakota Evans, *Corbyn Jakub, Malachi Skillen, and Tayden Cook. Reed Miller is not pictured. Most improved was Cade Makings, and Newcomer of the Year was Tarver Muntz. Aidan Burke set an all-time record of 85 blocks in one year and moved to the top of the leader board with 106 blocks all-time. Micah Makings also moved up to 10th on the leader board in scoring and 4th in charges. Coaches were Aaron Carpenter, Dalton Jones, and Jared Meyerkorth.