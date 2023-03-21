Dr. Ethan Sickels, Rock Port School Superintendent, shared several school pride points and gave an overview of the upcoming bond issue.

ACDC Director Monica Bailey highlighted several of ACDC’s activities.

Regan Griffin, chair of Restore Rock Port, gave an update on the group’s projects. Demolition of the old Greenley/Jack and Jill/Darlindy building at 301 S. Main Street will take place soon.

Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) hosted its 2023 business lunch for the Rock Port/Watson area at the Rock Port Golf and Country Club on March 15, where nearly 25 attendees enjoyed a wonderful lunch by Relax and Unwind (Josh and Kayti Hayes). W.C. Farmer, ACDC board member, welcomed all to the meeting and offered a prayer of thanks and blessing for the meal.

Regan Griffin, chair of Restore Rock Port (RRP), gave an update on RRP efforts. Fundraising is almost complete for demolition of the old Greenley/Jack and Jill/Darlindy building at 301 S. Main Street. The demolition will take place as soon as the contractor completes his current job. RRP is also collecting information on possible grants that local groups could pursue and intends to work with the city and other groups to submit joint grant applications whenever possible.

Rock Port School Superintendent Dr. Ethan Sickels highlighted some Rock Port school pride points and gave an overview of the upcoming bond issue. Rock Port received the 2022-23 Missouri Association of Rural Education Rural School of the Year award, and Elementary Principal Steve Waigand was recently named the Missouri Distinguished Elementary Principal of the Year. On April 4, a bond issue will be on the ballot, which would enable the school to demolish the dome and construct a new building, which would provide classroom space, a larger library/media center that would serve both elementary and high school, new locker rooms, restrooms, a concession stand and storage space. Last year, the school was able to do a bond payoff of just over $3 million, which has allowed for this project to be possible.

Finally, ACDC Director Monica Bailey highlighted several of ACDC’s activities, such as supporting existing businesses, guiding new business, promoting the county, supporting nonprofits involved in economic and community development activities, and creating career development opportunities for youth.

The Fairfax luncheon will be held this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Fairfax Community Room.