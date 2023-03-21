The Tarkio Parks & Rec Board invites all to the Tarkio Community Building March 24, 2023, for a night of laughs with comedian Aaron Scarbrough. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 per seat or $300 for a table of 10 and may be purchased at Tarkio City Hall (stop by or call 660-736-4821). This is an event for people 18 years of age and older.

Aaron is a Fairfax High School graduate, the son of Dr. David and Jennifer Scarbrough of Fairfax, Missouri. Aaron is a Kansas City comedian and painter. He has opened for Tim Dillon, Joe List, Damon Wayans Junior, Adam Carolla, Pauly Shore, Jay Mewes, Sam Tripoli, Joe Machi, and Leanne Morgan.