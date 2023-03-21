Community Healthcare Foundation and Community Hospital-Fairfax invite all to join them for a vibrant and lively evening full of color and music as they host Community Hospital-Fairfax’s “In Living Color!” event. Help celebrate the extraordinary spectrum of healthcare our hospital provides with delicious food and a show featuring all your favorite colors and performances by local talent.

The event will take place at the Atchison County Memorial Building and Liberty Theatre in Rock Port, Missouri. There will be two opportunities to see the show. A Vibrant Gala Dinner and Show will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, and a Vivid Matinee Show and Refreshments will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023, enjoy.

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Kris Umbarger in the Office of Community Healthcare Foundation, 660-686-2350 or email KrisU@FairfaxMed.com.