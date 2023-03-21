Renovations continue at Jenison Hall on the Tarkio Tech campus. The old building is being converted to a dormitory that will house 18 people and include at least eight bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, a kitchen and laundry room, and two living rooms. It is hoped that the building will be ready to go for this fall’s students needing a place to live. Pictured is Tarkio Tech welding student William Kimpston of Tarkio helping out with the carpentry work on Thursday, March 16, 2023. New windows have already been installed and a crew is making headway on the basement.