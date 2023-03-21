The Rock Port Beta Gals will host the annual Palm Sunday Dinner Sunday, April 2, 2023. The dinner will be held at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted. Take-out dinners are an option.

Proceeds from this year’s dinner will be given to Curtis Elam. According to his wife, Amy, Curtis has been suffering from psychogenic non-epileptic seizures since June 2022. He is scheduled for further testing at the VA Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, to try to confirm if Gulf War illness is the cause of the seizures.