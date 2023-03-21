Women will have an incredible opportunity to hear from and interact with a national motivational speaker who has impacted over a million people at this year’s Atchison County Women in Ag program.

The event is planned for Thursday, March 30, at 4:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Community Building, 603 S. 3rd Street, Tarkio, Missouri.

Offered by the Atchison County USDA Farm Service Agency, Atchison County Soil and Water Conservation District, and University of Missouri Extension, the theme for this year’s event is “Life is not a dress rehearsal.”

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Tim Crowley, a national motivational speaker and trainer from northwest Missouri who has worked with individuals, companies and agencies all across the country. His engaging and interactive presentation, following the theme of “life is not a dress rehearsal,” will give women the tools they need to live life to the fullest, focus on what really matters, and connect with others during tough times through face-to-face conversations.

Also on the program is Mandy Herron of Flower and Forged Farms, Rock Port. In her hands-on presentation, participants will learn about soil blocking and starting your own flowers and have a flower starter pot to take home at the end of the session.

Registration opens at 4:00 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and drinks will be available. Attendees can browse and purchase products from local women entrepreneurs and learn about services available through local agencies. Door prizes donated by local businesses will be given away, including a surprise grand prize, and a silent auction will raise funds for future women in ag programs.

Everyone is invited and welcome to attend. You do not have to be from Atchison County or involved in agriculture. The cost to attend is only $5 per person and includes the meal and program.

For more information, contact the Atchison County Soil and Water Conservation District at 660-744-6201, ext. 3. If you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated, contact the program as soon as possible.