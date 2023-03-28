Josie Watkins, accompanied by Jacobo Barriga on guitar and vocals, sings “Yellow.” Josie also sang “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree.”

Emcee Casey Martin kept the audience laughing or rolling their eyes with “colorful” jokes in between the musical performances.

Audrey Dougherty sang “The Star Spangled Banner” to begin the entertainment portion of the evening. (See page 9 for more pictures.)

Community Hospital-Fairfax CEO Julie Jones thanked everyone for coming and talked about the great things that are taking place at CH-F.

The main floor of the Memorial Building was full of people eager to dine on a tasty meal and enjoy Community Hospital-Fairfax’s In Living Color celebration Saturday, March 25.

The meals and drinks were served by Chris Sticken, Anneliese Clauson, Kylie Beasing, Amelia Larson, Chris Sticken, Alyson Wooten, Abbie Harms, Kenneth Brion, Morgan Cofer, Claire Martin, Avery Meyerkorth, Claire Spiegel, Lizzie Schlueter, Isaac Vette, Bryon Ohlensehlen, Luke Swinehart, Cowen O’Riley, Gabe Harms, and Clayton Vernon.

Kylie Nuckolls, accompanied on guitar by Devon Sons, sings “Tennessee Orange” on Sunday, March 26. On Saturday, they performed “Bluebird.” Devon also performed “What a Wonderful World.”

Erica Taylor performs “Redbird.”

Christina Hall sings “White Liar.”

Amanda Driskell and Rhonda Herrick sing “In Color.”

Clint Dougherty croons “Orange Colored Sky” by Michael Buble.

Mikaela Sons sings “Evergreen.”

Kristi Sons sons “Black Velvet.”

Molly Carpenter sings “Behind These Hazel Eyes.”

Adam Showalter played the guitar and harmonica and sang to “Something in the Orange.”

Server Avery Meyerkorth refills a glass of water for a thirsty patron.

Donovan Jones kept everyone entertained while they ate dinner.

Kris Umbarger, Director of Community Healthcare Foundation, welcomed all in attendance.

Marilyn Alldredge was all smiles while waiting to be served.

Cambria Baruth had a great time at CH-F’s In Living Color celebration.