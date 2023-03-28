The Fairfax Kiwanis and Optimist Clubs will hold their annual Election Day Pancake Feed Tuesday, April 4. The pancake feed will be held at the Fairfax Fire Station Community Room. All-you-can-eat pancakes and ham along with hot chocolate and coffee will be served for a free will offering. There will be two serving times: lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and supper will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The summer ball program has continually made improvements and this year’s proceeds will go toward renovation of the ball field.

Donations can be left at Fairfax Agency, Inc. or can be mailed to P.O. Box 45, Fairfax, MO 64446 with larger donations being made to the Community Foundation and the Fairfax Improvement Foundation will designate the donations for ball field renovation project.