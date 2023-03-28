Helping Hands for Jesus will hold its spring rummage sale Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, March 29, 30, and 31, at the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The rummage sale will be open 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s sale will be 8:30 – 11:00 a.m. Special discounts will include half price on Thursday from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. and $1 bags on Friday.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the mission and support programs of Helping Hands for Jesus. Unsold items will be donated to charity.