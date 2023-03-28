Atchison County youngsters will have an “eggcellent” opportunity to go hunting for Easter eggs. There are multiple hunts taking place throughout the county.

ROCK PORT

New Horizons

New Horizons is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 1, at the Rock Port City Park for children in fifth grade and under. The Easter Bunny will be on site at 9:30 a.m. for pictures. Everyone will convene at the shelter house a few minutes before 10:00 a.m., at which time the hunt will begin promptly. Don’t forget your Easter basket!

Pleasant View

Pleasant View and Bank Midwest are selling Easter baskets made by the nursing home residents to raise money for their activity fund. The baskets will include a stuffed animal, Easter cup, bubbles, DIY craft, candy filled Easter eggs, and other goodies. Baskets will cost $12 each. The Easter Bunny will also be visiting Pleasant View Friday, April 7, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. to visit with the children and to take pics with them. If you are unable to make it at that time, you may pick up the basket earlier that day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All orders are due by March 31, 2023. (Be sure to check out the ad below.)

TARKIO

O.W.L.S. & Tarkio Rehab

The O.W.L.S. group, along with Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, will be sponsoring their annual Easter Egg Hunt Friday, March 31, on the east lawn of Tarkio Rehab. The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. The children will be divided into age groups: walkers to age two; three, four, and five year olds; and six, seven, and eight year olds. A first and second place prize will be awarded in each age group.

FAIRFAX

Kiddos in Fairfax are invited to hunt for eggs Saturday, April 8, at 1:00 p.m. in the Fairfax City Park. Age groups will be 0-2 year olds, 3-5 year olds, 6-8 year olds, and 9-12 year olds. The 0-2 year olds will be on the basketball court. If it rains or snows, the egg hunt will be held inside the Fairfax School.