The General Municipal Election will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023. In addition to several spots on school and municipal boards, there are other issues voters will be asked to consider.

A proposition for Atchison County will ask the following: Shall Atchison County, Missouri, impose a countywide sales tax of 3% on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Atchison County, Missouri?

Voters in the Rock Port R-II School District will vote for three School Board members. Those who filed are Regan Patrick Griffin, Joanna B. Burke, and Troy Michael Cook.

The Rock Port R-II School District will also have a special school bond election. Proposition 2 asks the following: Shall the Board of Education of the Rock Port R-II School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of $6,500,000 for the purpose of providing funds to demolish the existing dome structure; to construct, equip, and furnish a new building with classrooms and a larger library to serve both the high school and elementary school; to complete elementary school improvements to include, without limitation, new flooring, windows, and lighting; to the extent funds are available, complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the district; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.8625 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Raechel Schoonover was the only candidate to file for North Ward Alderman for the City of Rock Port. Kelley Herron was the only candidate to file for the South Ward Alderman position.

Voters in the City of Rock Port will also be asked the following: Shall the City of Rock Port, Missouri, impose a sales tax of 3% on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in the City of Rock Port, Missouri?

A proposition for the Atchison County Special Road District will ask voters to levy an additional tax rate of $0.35 on the hundred dollars valuation for a period of four years. This is a renewal of the present tax levy.

Matthew Schlueter was the only candidate to file for board member of the Tarkio Special Road District.

The Tarkio Special Road District will also ask voters to levy an additional tax rate of $0.35 on the hundred dollars valuation for a period of four years. This is a renewal of the present tax levy.

Voters in the City of Tarkio will be asked the following: Shall the City of Tarkio, Missouri, impose a sales tax of 3% on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in the City of Tarkio, Missouri?

Shawn Manchester was the only candidate to file for the two-year term of Mayor of the City of Westboro.

Mark Stockstill filed for one of two Alderman At-Large Positions .

When the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in that office to be filled by the election, no election is held. Those include the following:

Atchison County Health Department Board Member: Janice Taylor and David L. Scarbrough

Village Of Watson Board Of Trustees: Tammy Gibson, Tasha Gronniger, and Tom Robinson

City Of Fairfax Alderman At-Large: Tabitha Wintz and Debra Wyatt

Public Water Supply District: Sub District #1 Board Member: Roger L. Pennel; Sub District #2 Board Member: Doug Garrison

Phelps City Special Road District Board Member: Adam Meyerkorth

Watson Special Road District Board Member: Andy Spiegel

Langdon Special Road District Board Member: Chad Ottmann

Atchison-Holt Ambulance District Board Member: Ashlee Driskell

Candidates of contested races were asked to submit information for voters. Information is presented in the same order as it will appear on the ballot and as submitted. (School board candidates were asked specific questions.)

Tarkio R-I School District

Board of Education

(Vote for three)

JOSH WRIGHT

• What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

To create an environment for kids to learn in. We need strong discipline that gives our teachers the ability to teach students without distraction. Students have to have an environment they can focus in. To make productive members of society kids must be taught core values. We must create a safe environment that encourages discipline, hard work and respect of others. In a disciplined environment, teaching and learning become much easier. These core values will create a path to success for each and every student.

• Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

Having served on the board for three years I would like to share how we have retained teachers. I have voted to raise teacher pay at the highest rate our district ever has three years in a row. We must continue taking care of our teachers with higher wages and career ladder. It’s important to me that we back our teachers, setting policy that helps create that environment I was talking about in the first question. The big shortage is in Science and Math. Ideas we have come up with to retain teachers in those subjects is to allow them to have Science and Math clubs after school, allowing them to make extra wages. We’ve also invested money in new science labs for our district, making sure teachers have all the tools they need in order to teach.

• How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

We passed a new pay scale based off what the teacher committee recommended to the board. We gave the teacher committee a variety of different pay scales and allowed them to choose the one they liked. This new scale encourages teachers to not only stay in Tarkio but also offers incentives for continued education by rewarding them with raises when doing so. We allow teachers to write their own curriculum trusting them to choose what fits their kids and their classroom. Nobody knows their students and classroom better than them.

• What is your educational vision for our community?

I want to make sure all students are ready for life after school. I believe it’s important we continue to support students who are going into tech careers and have been a huge supporter of Tarkio Tech. These students receive certifications there that they can carry into the work force and immediately become productive members of society. We also have to make sure our kids who are going to college are ready for college. One of our graduates was in the top 2% of a large state university in his freshmen year! I believe this speaks volumes to our administration and teachers in their ability to get kids ready for life after Tarkio High.

• What is the primary goal of a school board?

Primary job of the school board is to create policy and make sure that policy is being followed! I believe it is important to listen to teachers and administration to make sure they have the policies in place in order to teach and operate the school. Listening to teachers, administration and parent’s concerns then working together to fix those issues.

RAYMOND GEBHARDS, JR.

• What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

My priorities and reasons for running for school board are…

Giving back to my community by being a voice of reason and advocating for positive change.

Improving channels of communication between the board and the public.

Implementing policy that will ensure the success of all students.

• Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

I want to take the time to find out the causes of the teacher burn out in our district. Once those issues are identified, work with the teachers to take steps to fix issues. Making sure we have enough staff and no teacher is overwhelmed with too much responsibility.

• How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

I think a good start would be to invite them in the conversation, listen to them, and support them!

• What is your educational vision for our community?

My educational vision for our community would be that all children are given the opportunity to reach their full potential. They would be included, respected, and encouraged while working on their individual goals.

• What is the primary goal of a school board?

I feel the school board’s primary goal is to give teachers the tools to help create an environment where students have the maximum opportunity to succeed!

NATASHA BARUTH

• What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

I have three children attending Tarkio schools. My desire to be on the school board is driven by providing what is best for them and all kids. I believe every child is entitled to a quality public school experience. All parents, school personnel and students should work together to ensure that the educational needs of every student is met.

• Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

Missouri ranks 47th is average teacher pay. I believe if you want quality teachers, you need to provide them a salary that is indicative of the important role they play in students’ learning. I also believe teachers need quality support staff so their focus and energy can be spent in their classroom.

• How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

Teachers are the experts of their classroom, and it is the school boards job to provide them the support and supplies they require to do their job. It is not the school boards job to micromanage the teachers and administration. Teachers should be represented in all discussions that affect them.

• What is your educational vision for our community?

To foster curiosity and encourage independent and critical thinking.

• What is the primary goal of a school board?

The primary goal should be to enact policies that are beneficial for the teachers, students and community alike. The board should be connecting with all parties to ensure concerns are heard and addressed.

AMY HURST

• What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

The number one reason I am running for school board is to help the kids in Tarkio get the best possible education to propel them into life after high school. Life after high school looks so different for all kids, and the world is always changing. I just want to ensure our kids are prepared educationally to tackle this crazy world. I am a very proud alum of Tarkio High School, and I want nothing more than to see our school and kids succeed and “winning” as they say. We have had some amazing kids come from Tarkio and I want to continue to foster that within our school district.

• Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

I was there, while I was not a full time certified teacher, I spent a lot of time as a substitute. I hit burnout. It starts with our administration, we need a strong administration and board to ensure contracts and rules and handbooks are followed. Teachers across the board need to feel like they are supported and they have others on their side. I know it is not easy, in any of the positions, but as a parent and former sub, my kids spend more time at school than they do at home. I want to help ensure they are being led and taught by the best examples out there. I think as a district we are on track to help entice teachers to spend their time teaching in Tarkio. I believe we have one of the highest base salaries around and our board just approved new tiers allowing teachers to earn more based on their extra hours/degrees and years of service. Tarkio also pays for career ladder, which is a huge benefit for our teachers and students! We have had several new teachers in our elementary in the last few years, and have had several of them tell me the team is just amazing, I think that is HUGE when it comes to recruiting and retaining teachers, having that support and even friendship from fellow teachers is a big part of being able to retain wonderful teachers.

• How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

First and foremost, listening to them. Our teachers are the ones in the classrooms with our kids every day, generally, they have the best idea of how to help the students or day to day needs of classrooms. Our teachers also need transparency and trust, they need to have the opportunity to have a voice for themselves and our students. They need to be made aware of decisions that will directly affect them or their classroom. A common comment I hear from teachers is that they are afraid to speak up, that should not be a fear, they should have the platform to stand on to speak up for their classrooms, students and jobs. The saying “it takes a village” comes to mind when I think of anything involving kids, having multiple points of view or thoughts on topics should be the norm within a school.

• What is your educational vision for our community?

I touched on this earlier, but as a proud alumni of Tarkio, I want to continue to see that. I want kids to be proud of our little town and school. I want to ensure our kids are prepared and ready to do big things in the world, whether that is going to a 4 year school, technical school, community college or into the workforce. If I was dreaming, all parents would be involved in all aspects of their children’s education! I will refer back to, it takes a village. I want to keep reading about our alumni success stories, our little town can make a difference!

• What is the primary goal of the school board?

The primary role of the Board of Education is to ensure our students are getting the best possible education they can by ensuring the teachers and students have all the necessary tools for a complete education. A board will establish district policies and develop a budget. A board helps to attain quality teachers and administrators brought forth by the superintendent. A board shall employ a superintendent that is responsible for the day to day operation of the district and ensuring that all the board policies are administered within the district. A board member is to bring forth questions and concerns from residents/parents/teachers within the district and be fully transparent. I really love Tarkio’s Mission and Vision statements. The mission statement is as follows: “Through a collaborative environment, Tarkio R-1 will inspire and prepare students to realize their full potential now and, in the future, as productive citizens.” and a vision statement of “Inspire and prepare students to better themselves and society.” If I were to be elected to our school board, I want to do to the best of my ability to uphold those statements. I will finish with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education” And I could not think of better words to describe my thoughts on education.

ASHLEE DRISKELL

• What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

I believe every child in our district is important and their education must be a top priority. I want to be able to support our educators and staff and be able to give them the tools needed to provide exceptional education. I will advocate for what is best for our district, as a whole. I will encourage community input as I want to see more community involvement within our school district.

• Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

I will encourage input from staff, and will listen to their perspective, as I believe our educators need support and recognition for their hard work and dedication to our district’s children.

I believe in listening to our staff and ensuring we give them the tools they need to give the best education possible. I believe by supporting our educators and giving them the tools and support they need to continue to give our districts children the best education possible, they will make Tarkio R-1 a district that staff are proud to work in. I believe in setting this precedent with supporting our staff will draw other quality staff to our district. I believe in making Tarkio the district of choice both live and work in.

• How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

I will encourage attendance in board meetings and encourage their input. I think it is important to listen to the staff as they are the ones with the daily interactions with the kids. I believe it is vital when making important decisions to explain the why and ensure that all opinions are heard, and they feel validated in the decision-making process.

• What is your educational vision for our community?

I believe in supporting our staff to be able to provide extraordinary education, to every student, every day. I also believe in following the Mission and vision statement of the Tarkio High School. Our Mission statement states that All students can learn if we: Inspire, prepare, achieve . . . every day! Our Vision Statement states that Tarkio High School will demonstrate academic achievement by: Showing commitment of high expectation by students and staff, utilizing resources necessary for the 21st century problem solvers, collaboration by all stakeholders on meeting students’ needs, and celebrating achievements and academics. I believe if we follow or schools’ mission and values, they set forth we will be a part of a team that provides extraordinary education leaving a legacy in our community.

• What is the primary goal of a school board?

I believe that as elected board members, by the district’s voters, the board is there to govern the Tarkio School District and to serve as a champion for the education of our students. The board is to represent the interest of the entire district.

Fairfax R-3 School District

School Board Member

(Vote for three)

BRETT JOHNSON

• What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

I have been on the board for three years. The entire experience of being a board member has shown me how the district functions and how passionate I really am about making sure our kids get the best education possible. I feel my role as a board member is to make sure that not only the best decisions of the district are appropriately made, but to also take care of the youth in our community. As an alumni of Fairfax School District, I take pride in my school and believe we have the ability to be the best school district in the county.

• Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

One important idea to remember when considering teacher burnout, is that we need to listen to teachers and hear their concerns. Continuous communication with teachers will help the district in effectively discussing ideas and implementing plans together to help reach solutions to teacher burnout. I believe this will better help retain our assets, which are our teachers. Being a small district, this tends to be an ongoing concern, so we just need to make sure our teachers know the board is supportive of them. In turn, my hopes would be that it will give them the confidence to give the district their absolute best.

To recruit teachers, we need to just have an open mind on different recruiting strategies to try. One idea is to recruit from local area colleges and attend the career fairs. It is important to keep in mind how the salary is competitive and we need to make sure we are always compensating teachers to the best of our abilities, while absolutely keeping in mind the financials of the district.

• How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

Communication is the key to including everyone in on an idea or decision. If something affects teachers, teachers should be notified as much in advance as possible, whenever deemed appropriate and possible. If a decision or procedure needs modified or updated, teachers should be given some type of communication tool so that it can provide overall feedback for their school board to work with. When everyone effectively communicates, everyone knows what is happening.

• What is your educational vision for our community?

“It takes a village.” This phrase sits perfectly with my vision of education within and around the community. Our kids need to be able to be encouraged in their academics and challenges, and shown how to better become productive citizens in their community. I have a child who attends Fairfax, so I am passionate about being involved in everything as much as possible, both athletically and academically. By positively involving myself in school and community functions, my vision is to spread positivity as much as possible in order to keep gaining support from other role models in the community.

• What is the primary goal of a school board?

The primary goal of the school board is to provide support to the district’s educational vision and mission, logically and strongly assessing the financials, all while further entrusting the value of its administration and staff. The teachers are our strongest asset and leaders to our children, so having a solid foundation like this within the school board can build such an untouchable school district.

MILES SMITH

• What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

I believe every child should have the opportunity to the highest educational experience possible. The children are the future of our community and our world. We must provide students with every opportunity, within our financial means, to develop the foundational skillsets needed to be a productive, successful, and contributing member of society. My priorities as a board member are to help ensure that every child in the Fairfax R-3 District is equipped with these critical and fundamental tools to succeed in their future endeavors and successfully assist with making sound financial decisions with the longevity of the Fairfax R-3 School District in mind.

• Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

We have an exceptional teacher staff at Fairfax R-3 and I would like to see us build on that solid foundation for the future while making the district attractive to prospective teachers. I would like the school district and community to “promote our brand” to the universities and colleges to recruit student teachers. By introducing them to our school system right away, student teachers will be able to train under and learn hands-on from our very supportive and knowledgeable staff to better equip them for their teaching career and ultimately fill a potential staff vacancy. I want the Fairfax R-3 School District and our community to be where all teachers aspire to come to stay and plant roots. Retaining those teachers is very important and I want to make sure they have the training and support they need through provided continued education opportunities, training workshops and In-Service days. Like the students, I want every teacher to have every tool they have possible in their teacher “tool-bag” to effectively educate our students. I also want the teachers to know they have a voice, and I want to hear all of them regarding any issue involving our school and community’s well-being. This will help the Board of Education have a better understanding of teacher and student morale to help make sound, supportive, and informed decisions for our school districts well-being.

• How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

Teachers are instrumental in every student’s educational success. They are a barometer when it comes to the specific skill development of their students. Clear and purposeful communication is vital to the operation of the school district. I want the teachers to know they have the Board of Education’s full support and encourage them to voice any ideas, obstacles, opinions, and concerns that they deem critical regarding their student’s educational well-being to the Administration and the Board of Education individually or collectively as a teacher group, so we work closely with them and get to the bottom of any issues they deem important affecting them, their students, and the Fairfax R-3 School District.

• What is your educational vision for our community?

My educational vision for the community is simple. To provide every student in the Fairfax School R-3 School District with every tool they need to succeed in their future endeavors. I believe that the community of Fairfax and our school district has many advantages for our students including exceptional education instruction and extra-curricular opportunities. I have received many great ideas from members of the community and I like the “energy” I get from these conversations. Let’s make Fairfax R-3 the best it can be! You’ve heard the old saying “it takes a village.” This cannot be further from the truth. It is imperative that, as a community and school district collaboratively, we foster a safe and healthy educational environment for the children and teachers of the Fairfax R-3 School District.

• What is the primary goal of a school board?

The primary goal of a school board is to help provide the highest quality education for current and prospective students while working in collaboration with the administration, community, staff, and student body to ensure their well-being. With my time on the board, I have collected a wealth of knowledge from these resources and relationships, and I believe I possess the experience and qualifications to facilitate the Fairfax R-3 School District in continuing with the highest form of education for our students in the near and unforeseeable future.

SAMANTHA O’RILEY

• What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

In the six years that I have been on the board, I have always tried to make decisions that will impact the students, teachers, and community in a positive way. I will continue to fight for every child no matter their socioeconomic status to get fair treatment and education. Our school is great for this as each child has the ability to get one on one attention to help them to be a great student that is to their abilities and citizen after they graduate. I am very proud to have served the amount of time I have as we have a great school and wonderful children that are taught to be so by our staff.

• Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

It is important that we look at our teacher’s workload and see what needs to be done and what can be cut if appropriate to help not feel overwhelmed. Teachers do a lot more than people know to get ready for lessons, instruction time, assessment, and taking care of children as a whole. Making sure that teachers have a support system from administrators and board members to be a sounding board for their needs is important. Like any relationship this can sometimes be a struggle but like any good relationship the key is to not give up trying to communicate with each other and grow through the good and bad times.

Another important thing for avoiding burn out is making sure that teachers are given continued education during work days that is purposeful and appropriate for each teacher. This is something that we as a board with administrators have been working on.

To recruit teachers I will play off of an idea I recently heard from our incoming superintendent that we need to be getting more students from colleges to come to our school to do their student teaching. We have a wealth of knowledge in our staff that can shape the next generation of teachers. I personally have a relationship with Peru State College as I am working on my bachelor’s in early childhood education and hope to help in this endeavor with accessing their teacher program candidates for student teaching in our school.

• How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

Having an open communication between the teachers and the board is important. Some years it we do really well doing this and others we are definitely less than stellar. If elected for another term I would like to talk more with teachers about ways they feel they would be comfortable communicating with board members outside of the meeting to stay aware of their thoughts on conversations that we will be having in the boardroom. Surveys during professional development time to get more feedback on decisions coming up may be helpful as well rather than in an email that I am sure sometimes is hard for them to get to during a jam packed day of school.

• What is your educational vision for our community?

The mission of the Fairfax R-III School District is to develop individuals who meet their full potential and become contributing members of society. I believe that this mission is what our vision should be at our school. I want to make sure that all children get this and that means meeting with teachers, administrators, and the community to see how this looks to them and ways that we can do this educationally and fiscally.

• What is the primary goal of a school board?

As a member of the school board for six years I have listened to parents, teachers, and community members to try to meet their needs when applicable in our school. Sometimes where one sees a little hill another sees a mountain and it takes us talking and working together to understand these different views. Our job as school board members is to steer and make decisions when needed but most of all to support our teachers, staff, and administrators who we have been hired to do the job to run our school successfully and teach our community’s children. When we hear of hiccups we then work together to steer families to follow channels to get the appropriate help needed to do so. Above all we all know that we are all here for the children and that is what is important.

TREYVOR UMBARGER

• What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

Growing up in Fairfax, it was always great to see how many people volunteered their time and energy to make the community a better place. As I’ve gotten older, and have chosen to raise our family here, it has become more obvious to me how important volunteering truly is. Seeing your peers, neighbors, and family volunteering helps to instill a deeper love and pride for your community and school.

I decided that this was a good time in my life to offer my time and energy to help ensure that Fairfax R-III is a school that we can all be proud of. To be a place to help prepare our children for the world and expose them to new opportunities.

• Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

Burnout is currently a problem for many professions. One of the best ways to combat burnout is foster a culture where our teachers feel appreciated, heard, and inspired. To listen to their concerns and work with them to find solutions that can work for everyone. This could include, providing competitive teacher employment packages, giving our teachers the freedom to innovate in the classroom, and to develop their knowledge in ways that benefits our students.

I want to help create a culture where our teachers are excited to come to school and teach our students.

• How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

Our teachers are one of the best sources we have for understanding the needs and challenges that are affecting the school and our students. If I were to be elected to the school board, I would make sure that the teachers know I’m always available to listen to their concerns and suggestions for improvement. This feedback would be a valued source of information to help form my recommendations to the school board.

• What is your educational vision for our community?

My hope for Fairfax R-III is that we provide an education for our students that not just prepares them for the next steps in their lives, but prepares them to excel.

The world has changed greatly since my time at Fairfax. Computers were just becoming the norm in people’s homes and the internet was preceded by the sounds of dial-up modems. Now, technology is an integral part of everyday life and we carry the sum of the world’s knowledge in our pocket.

I believe our goal for the education of our students should be to give them the foundational knowledge they need to feel confident about the next chapter of their lives. Whether they choose to go straight to the workforce, a vocational school, or a 4 year university, I want our students to feel confident that they can excel.

• What is the primary goal of a school board?

The primary goal of the school board is to preserve an expectation of excellence for our district and to provide the highest quality education for our students. Every decision the board makes from hiring teachers and administrators to maintaining the facilities should exist to that end. Our students are our greatest resource. They are our future, and they are a representation of our community and our school district. The school board exists for their benefit.

City of Rock Port

Mayor

(Vote for one)

AMY THOMAS

I grew up in our town from 4th grade to graduation. Moving back in 1992. I am a hard working person that is generous with her time. I’ve lived, shopped, worked locally while raising 2 children. I have 5 grand children, 3 of which are part of this community. I have played an active roll in service groups and community betterment groups, such as the Room Parents Association, Rock Port Booster, Beta Sigma Phi. Currently serving as your Rock Port Mayor.

• What is one of Rock Port’s best attributes?

One of the best attributes is the small town, the ability to send your kids to the park, to take an evening stroll, know your neighbor.

• Why do you feel you are the best candidate for the job?

Life experiences have always driven me to act. If you want more out of anything you have to do more, give more. I believe I Represent the citizens that elected me by listening to there issues and concerns, researching and problem solving. I have a direct approach to unpopular decision making that comes in any civic duty. I believe in being present and giving back. Lead by example. I attended Lauber Law Municipal Government classes earning credits towards being a Government leader.

I have a continuing thirst for knowledge and will use that to serve the community.

• What is the biggest problems area facing the community of Rock Port that the city should address?

Economics! It just like everything, shrinking wallets and rising costs. The area has decreased in business, Rock Port has a housing shortage. The population is shrinking. Tax basins are part of that. Finding new revenue streams without more financial struggles should be a priority. We need to work together to keep the small town feel we love, but be open to more progressive ideas. We need to embrace change while holding on to our roots.

We also need community, more people willing to step up and be part of the processes. Volunteers from the past have been fading. Keeping our parks beautiful, streets repaired, utility services, police protection etc. The future will come and it will take the forward thinking and hard work of many to ensure our place in it.

JODY VANSICKLE

Hello, everyone! I am Jody VanSickle, owner and operator of Double M Towing in Rock Port. I moved to Rock Port in 2015 with my wife Breanna VanSickle (Parkhurst) where we started a family and purchased the local tow business. I want to be your next mayor of Rock Port. Are you ready? Let us work together to make this town the best place it can be. You should vote for me for two reasons. First, my goal is to pull Rock Port and every town in Atchison County together to see how we can get more jobs and housing in the community so kids don’t have to leave when they graduate. I want to see what industries we can bring to town to help support the community. Second, I want to listen and respond to the residences of the town and improve our community to make it a better place for all to live and enjoy. Rock Port’s best attributes are the willingness of the community to come together in a time of need. Rock Port is a great family community and we need to keep it that way. I feel I’m the best candidate for the job because I’m willing to work with everyone to bring a position outcome to every situation. The biggest problems I see in the community are the decline in population and jobs available for our residence.

City of Tarkio

North Ward Alderman

(Vote for one)

DARYL WILEY

I am a Tarkio High School graduate class of 2000. I left Tarkio in 2001 and moved to the state of Oregon. After a few years working in a factory, I was accepted into the electrical apprenticeship program. In 2008 I became a Journeyman Electrician. In 2011 I began my career in Chemical Demilitarization. At that facility we destroyed World War era munitions filled with chemical agents. In 2013 I transferred to a Pilot plant in Colorado to continue the mission of destroying chemical weapons. While in Colorado I became a Maintenance Supervisor and Superintendent. Overseeing the maintenance activities of a plant with a Million dollar a day budget. In 2021 my fiancé and I decided to make a change and move our family to Tarkio. The thought of being close to family and living in a smaller and safer community drove this decision. I am now employed as an Electrician at Cooper Nuclear Station in Brownville Nebraska.

My girls are very active in sports, music and academics and I felt like I was also needing to get involved with the community. After being approached about running for City Council I felt like this was my opportunity to do just that. Living in Tarkio in the late 90’s I remember main street being “the focal point” of Tarkio. Restaurants, bars, lumber yards, auto repair, a barber shop and hair salons. Not to mention a retail store and more. It gave people who lived here or people just passing through a reason to drive into the heart of our town. This is no longer the case, if there is one thing I could wish to accomplish. It would be to bring life back to main street. It was mentioned in the alderman debate new businesses would be almost impossible to bring to Tarkio. I feel like that is the old way of thinking and if we continue to think that way nothing will change.

Another area of concern I would like to address is the safety of our side streets in town. They are not properly posted at the crossroads, and this has created accidents that could have been avoided. An intersection survey needs to be completed and yield signs need to be posted at these cross streets to avoid these accidents in the future. This will be one of the first tasks I tackle if elected.

I would encourage anyone who didn’t watch the debate to go to my Facebook page and watch. On April 4th I’m asking for your vote so I can be a leading contributor to some of the great things happening in Tarkio right now. Some of the things I’ve mentioned and things I talk about in the debate are long term goals. But I’m invested in Tarkio! I have girls in the 5th and 7th grade and my son Jaxson is only two years old. We plan to be around for a long time, and I will work hard for the people of this town to make Tarkio great again.

SCOTT WALKER

My name is Scott Walker and I’m running for Tarkio North Ward Alderman. I have been a resident here in Tarkio for about 18 years along with my wife Jessica. We have two daughters (Gracie 12, Lyla 10) that go to school here in town. I’m employed with Keim Farm Equipment in Hamburg Iowa where I’ve been since moving to Tarkio. I’m running for North Ward Alderman because I’ve always tried to teach my kids that complaining without offering to help does no good to anyone.

Our town/county is shrinking and we need to figure out how to lure people back here. Our city doesn’t even have a restaurant that we can go to in the evening to sit down and have a meal. When I moved to this town we had 3, but sadly they, and a couple of others have closed since. We have 1487 people in this town, there is no reason we can’t support local business and bring back a nice eating establishment.

Our streets need improvement as well. The repaving of several streets last year certainly do look nice, but they have now created drainage issues any time we get a decent rain. The intersections at 6th & Spruce, 10th & College, and 5th & Elm are three examples. These need attention before the hard work and money spent on repaving them goes down the drain from water damage due to the freezing and thawing of these puddles.

Our tax base is shrinking as well. 25 years ago our town had a population of 2287 people, today we are at 1487 as of the last count. That means less tax revenue to keep our city up and running along with less money for renovations and repairs. We seem to struggle to hire replacement city employees when we lose one to better opportunities. Is this due to a lack of candidates or are our wages not competitive in the job market today? We already have a city use tax on vehicles, so further raising taxes will only drive more people out of our town. We need someone with a business sense on our city council to maximize the money we spend for the greatest good of our city.

Another growing issue in the city is the invasion of wildlife. It started with rabbits and racoons which were a nuisance to flower beds, gardens, and trash cans, but once they moved in the coyotes and even some bobcats soon followed. Several residents have reported pets being attacked or killed by these pests and if we continue to ignore this problem we may have to deal with bigger issues down the road.

In summary, our town needs someone who will put aside personal interests and look out for the greater good of our city. I feel I’m the person for that job and if elected I will do everything in my power to grow our little city back to its former glory.

City of Tarkio

South Ward Alderman

(Vote for one)

JEFFREY OLSON

My name is Jeff Olson, and I am pleased to be a candidate for Tarkio South Ward Alderman.

I was born and raised in Atchison County and spent most of my life in Tarkio. I am married to Heather Olson, who is the Director of Clinical Operations for the Fairfax Community Hospital. Heather and I are both blessed to be Tarkio graduates.

I am proud to be employed at Cooper Nuclear Station for last 20 years. As a Supervisor in the Nuclear industry, I am held to the highest of standards of ownership and accountability.

As an honored member of Tarkio Park & Recreational Board, I’ve recognized improvements that Tarkio needs. Tarkio Parks and Rec has been instrumental in improving public parks and bringing the community together. My goal is to bring that same passion to the city council and keep Tarkio moving forward.

Tarkio Park and Rec has several projects on going. From the electrical at the pool, basketball court and sand volleyball at Stevenson Park. The historic North Polk School needs attention as well. Despite the amazing updates at the baseball field, we are not done! These are goals I will see through.

I possess the resources to benchmark Tarkio against other cities. It’s a way of identifying improvements, from streets to revitalizing Main St. and the tough questions of how to pay for it. By benchmarking we can compare salaries and benefits for city employees, and budget allocation. Where do we stand? We should find out. This will help create lasting improvements.

As Alderman I shall be responsible to the people of the South Ward. Listen to you concerns with equal fair treatment and be your voice at City Council.

Please exercise your right and get out and vote! Thank you in advance for your time and consideration for South Ward Alderman.

TIMOTHY MOREHOUSE

Most everyone in Tarkio knows me. I was the previous mayor for five years and still feel I can contribute to Tarkio as Alderman. I have a lot of experience in city government and what can be done to move one town forward in the future. I am goal oriented with a common sense approach to solving problems. We must focust on Tarkio today and tomorrow not what it was. We must play within the rules that the state and federal government has for a town our size. Some of the changes that are happening I support, but we must color inside the lines not make it up as we go along! Our ordinances need rewritten to reflect now and in the future to benefit All residense and I would support a effort to rewrite many of them. I have always been a Service before Self type person so I have trouble with people saying I want on a Volunteer Board, but because “I” don’t get paid for it that limits there involvement. Make the time or make way for someone that will.

We need to take care and compensate our city employees so they stay! and make Tarkio competitive to intice new employees to come here. Our budge is limited, but there are way to move forward. Budgets should look at a 5 year plan, not what can we do today or this year without looking forward. I would appreciate your vote on April 4th. Because participatory government works when you participate! I am always open to your opinion and will do my best within the rules to address your concerns. Thank you and “Let’s Make Tarkio Great Again!”