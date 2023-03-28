The Atchison County Women in Ag program will be held Thursday, March 30, at 4:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Community Building, 603 S. 3rd Street, Tarkio, Missouri. Offered by the Atchison County USDA Farm Service Agency, Atchison County Soil and Water Conservation District, and University of Missouri Extension, the theme for this year’s event is “Life is not a dress rehearsal.”

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Tim Crowley, a motivational speaker and trainer from northwest Missouri. Also on the program is Mandy Herron of Flower and Forged Farms, Rock Port. In her hands-on presentation, participants will learn about soil blocking and starting your own flowers and have a flower starter pot to take home at the end of the session.

Registration opens at 4:00 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and drinks will be available. Attendees can browse and purchase products from local women entrepreneurs and learn about services available through local agencies.

Everyone is invited and welcome to attend. You do not have to be from Atchison County or involved in agriculture. The cost to attend is only $5 per person and includes the meal and program.

For more information, contact the Atchison County Soil and Water Conservation District at 660-744-6201, ext. 3.