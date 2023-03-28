Submitted by Troy Cook, NMSC President

The Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club will be sponsoring a virtual check station for youth turkey season. This year’s check station will be done via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/northwestmosportsmansclub/.

To participate, simply upload a picture of your hunter with their harvested turkey along with the name of the hunter and measurements for beard, spur and weight. Feel free to include any information about the hunt as well. NMSC will repost the pictures and information on their Facebook page and will also submit the pictures to the local papers.

Every hunter who submits a picture and information will be signed up to win one of over $500 in prizes.

Be safe in the woods and good luck to all of the youth hunters!