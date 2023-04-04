The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, March 16, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The year-end collector’s report was reviewed and approved by the commission.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley was in to seek approval of Floodplain Development Permit #2022-004 for Larry and Patti Hecker, 29560 State Highway 111, Fairfax, MO. The permit was originally filed November 2, 2022. Director Wiley reported the permit now meets all the elevation requirements for compliance. The commissioners voted to approve Floodplain Permit #2022-004.

At 9:15 a.m. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood opened the public hearing to amend the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 budgets to remove other net resources available from the County General Fund and Road and Bridge Fund. There were no citizens present for the hearing. Clerk Taylor stated that after speaking with the State Auditor’s office and since the county now operates on a cash basis, this line is not needed in the budget and will not change or affect any other part of the budget. The commissioners voted to approve the amendments to remove other net resources available.

The commission took a conference call from Kim Mildward requesting the commission send a letter to Congressman Sam Graves expressing support for the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments’ Atchison County Flood Resiliency Community Funded Project. Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed the following letter of support for the project and it was forwarded to the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.

The Honorable Sam Graves, 1135 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515

Dear Congressman Graves:

I am writing to express my support for the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments’ Atchison County Flood Resiliency Community Funded Project. Atchison County was significantly impacted by the 2019 flood and is diligently working to enhance our flood resiliency through mitigation measures. The proposed project would add flood resiliency for Interstate 29, 136 Highway, the Brownville Bridge, and agricultural and tourism assets while providing environmental benefits and reducing operation and maintenance costs for the districts.

Funding received for the project would allow the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to complete the following:

Partner with the Atchison County Levee District #1 to purchase 677 acres necessary to construct a setback of L-550 with the US Army Corps of Engineers and work with the Missouri Department of Transportation and Nebraska Department of Transportation to redesign the Brownville bridge and approaches to 136 Highway a major supply chain and a commuter route.

Partner with the Northwest Atchison Levee District to slip line five 72-inch pipes to increase the strength of the pipes at Ditch 6 that provide drainage for the Hamburg Levee that protects Interstate 29 a national trade route and protects farmland.

Partner with the Mill Creek and Nishnabotna Drainage Districts to replace and relocated pumps that provide drainage for the new partial L-536 constructed by the US Army Corps of Engineers and protect Interstate 29, agricultural and tourism assets.

This proposed project will allow the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government to increase flood resiliency to citizens of Atchison and Holt Counties, levees, and drainage systems in Atchison County. In addition, the districts impacted will also see reduced operation and maintenance costs and increased safety for board members and staff that currently must monitor and maintain the systems.

It is for these reasons that I am endorsing the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments’ Community Funded Project request. If I can be of any further assistance, please feel free to contact me.

Respectfully, Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner, County of Atchison, Missouri

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commission immediately adjourned to the courtroom for the 68th annual County Government Day sponsored by the Atchison County American Legion Posts and American Legion Auxiliary Units. Over 50 students from Rock Port, Tarkio, and Fairfax enjoyed an opening program and then toured the elected officials’ offices where they heard about the duties each office performs. Following lunch, the students returned to the courtroom for a mock trial hosted by Associate Judge Brett Hurst, Prosecuting Attorney Dan Smith, and Circuit Clerk Thyra Davis Beckman.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, March 23, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. The commissioners traveled to DeKalb County for the Northwest Commission meeting.