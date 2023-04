Kiddos in Fairfax are invited to hunt for eggs Saturday, April 8, at 1:00 p.m. in the Fairfax City Park. Age groups will be 0-2 year olds, 3-5 year olds, 6-8 year olds, and 9-12 year olds. The 0-2 year olds will be on the basketball court. If it rains or snows, the egg hunt will be held inside the Fairfax School.