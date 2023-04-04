The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed March 24, 2023, by Mark and Elizabeth Andrew to Flying H Farms, LLC, for land in Section 9, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed March 24, 2023, by Flying H Farms, LC, to Flying H Farms, LLC, for land in Section 9, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 24, 2023, by Richard and Linda Dewhirst to Richard and Linda Dewhirst, Trustee of The Richard and Linda Dewhirst Family Trust, for land in Section 34, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 24, 2023, by Dennis Caudill to Linda Rumery for Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 19, Nuckolls & White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 27, 2023, by Sharon Banister and Marcia and John Gaines to Sandra and Ronald Riniker for land in Section 25, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 28, 2023, by Christopher and Nicole Avrett to James and Marinda Liming for land in Section 22, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 28, 2023, by Flying H Farms, LLC, to Chad and Amanda Ottmann for land in Section 9, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 28, 2023, by Melissa Erdman-Graybill, Trustee of the William Erdman Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, to Melissa Erdman-Graybill for land in Section 1, Township 65, Range 40; Section 29, Township 66, Range 39; Section 28, Township 66, Range 39; Section 6, Township 65, Range 39; and Section 29, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 28, 2023, by Melissa Erdman-Graybill, Trustee of the Katherine Erdman Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, to Melissa Erdman-Graybill for land in Section 1, Township 5, Range 40; Section 29, Township 66, Range 39; Section 28, Township 66, Range 39; Section 6, Township 65, Range 39; and Section 29, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 28, 2023, by Melissa Erdman-Graybill, Trustee of the William Erdman Revocable Inter Vivos Trust and The Katherine Erdman Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, to Melissa Erdman-Graybill for land in Section 6, Township 65, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 28, 2023, by Melissa Erdman-Graybill, Trustee of the William Erdman Revocable Inter Vivos Trust and The Katherine Erdman Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, to Melissa Erdman-Graybill for land in Section 1, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed March 29, 2023, by Shannon Shaw and Timothy Shaw to Shannon Shaw and Robert Mitchell for Lots 11, 7, and 10, Block 10, Rankin Place Second Filing, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 29, 2023, by Timothy McCollum and Shelly McCollum to Lisa Greiner for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, Block 1, Original Plat Bernice City, Missouri, and Section 32, Township 67, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 30, 2023, by Keaton and Brianna Shaw to Travis Smith for Lot 5, Block 8, Third Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.