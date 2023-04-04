A North Carolina man, Aaron Eugene Toliver, was arrested Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Super 8 hotel in Rock Port, Missouri. Upon his return to North Carolina he will be charged with misdemeanor DVPO and felony abduction by a parent.

Brothers Aaron Toliver and Josiah Brooks had been reported missing from Concord, North Carolina. Authorities said they were last seen Saturday evening playing in a neighbor’s yard. They had been living with their grandmother, who has custody of them. Police said the two boys were taken by the father, Aaron Toliver.

The boys were located safely and are currently under the care of Missouri Child Protective Services. Arrangements are being made to rejoin the children with their grandmother as soon as possible.

The Concord Police Department was assisted by the United States Secret Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.

The boys had been living with their grandmother since Christmas, and eventually, she was awarded temporary custody. Matthews said the grandmother and Toliver were supposed to appear in court on Tuesday for a permanent custody hearing.

(Source: Queen City News)