The Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club hosted its Youth Turkey Hunt virtual check station for this past weekend’s spring youth season. Those who entered their pictures were also entered into a drawing to win a Puma 12 gauge or $300 in gift cards to Cabelas/Bass Pro (four winners total). Winners will be drawn later this week and will be posted on the Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club Facebook page.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,550 birds over the past youth weekend.

Tayden Cook harvested a 4-5 year-old gobbler weighing just under 20 pounds with 1.5 inch hooks and an 11 inch beard.

Ryann Jane Salmond bagged this nice gobbler, weighing 23 pounds and sporting an 8 inch beard and 1 inch spurs.

Landon Driskell shot this 2 year-old gobbler weighing 23 pounds with a 10 inch beard and 3/4 inch spurs.

Tenley Peshek succeeded on her first ever turkey hunt by taking this heavy adult gobbler, weighing in at 25.56 pounds.

Gauge Cordonnier bagged his first ever turkey, a 2 year-old tom with a 10 inch beard and 3/4 inch spurs.

Kaesyn Gibson strikes again with a nice gobbler. Her bird had a 9 1/4 inch beard and 3/4 inch spurs.

Wyatt Haer harvested this mature gobbler, weighing 23 pounds with a 10 inch beard and 1 inch spurs.

Bertie Meyerkorth shows off her first turkey which sported a 9 3/4 inch beard and 1 inch spurs.

Tucker Fletchall with his first ever turkey, a 24 pound tom sporting a 10 inch beard.

Izac Hurst with his first ever turkey, a 15 pound juvenile with a 3.5 inch beard.

Braden Huffman bagged this 2 year old tom, which weighed an impressive 24 pounds and 6 ounces, sporting an 8 1/2 inch beard and 7/8 inch spurs.